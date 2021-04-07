Walker (CW at 8) There’s a tornado in Austin, and Liam and Bret get trapped in an elevator.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E! at 8) Kim and Khloe are intrigued about Addison Rae, Kourtney’s new friend.

Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) The boys are impressed when the ladies serve a special Rocky Mountain delicacy.

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) The chefs have 30 minutes to prep and then another 30 minutes to serve 40 portions of food.

Story continues below advertisement

Manifest (NBC at 8) A threat to the Stone family is a test of Michaela’s commitment, but Grace must make a tough decision.

Advertisement

United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al uses his translation skills to try to fix the relationship between Riley and his estranged wife, Vanessa.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9) Eve comes home to visit and struggles to connect with her nieces, and Kyle asks Ed for some advice.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) A newlywed couple get into a car crash, and Jackson’s generosity with covid-19 patients goes a little far.

Swamp People (History at 9) Liz risks it all to fill her boat with alligators, and Zak goes solo for the first time.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie worries over Adam, who is making amends with a woman from his past, and Tammy goes to the steakhouse she once robbed.

Story continues below advertisement

Legacies (CW at 9) A new monster’s arrival forces Hope and Lizzie to set aside their disagreements to defeat it.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) SVU must contend with a neighborhood watch group after a girl goes missing near a building housing several sex offenders.

Advertisement

For Real: The Story of Reality TV (E! at 9) Stars of shows such as “Catfish” and “90 Day Fiance” discuss what really happens when searching for love on reality television.

B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Norma accidentally sets her room on fire at the retirement home and must move in with Drew.

The Moodys (Fox at 9:30) Dan and Cora briefly reunite, then break up again, and Bridget goes rock-climbing with an ex-boyfriend.

Story continues below advertisement

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Bell and Stabler add two new people to the task force and they investigate two seemingly unrelated crimes.

Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump (E! at 10) Lisa re-creates her favorite moments from her years of vacationing in Mexico with Tori Spelling and Jeff Lewis.

Clarice (CBS at 10) Clarice and Ardelia investigate a cold case after the body of a missing teenager is found in concrete.

Premieres

Rebel (ABC at 10) In this drama inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a legal advocate with no law degree, fighting for the underdog. (Pictured above: The cast of “Rebel.”)

Advertisement

Chef Boot Camp (Food at 10) Chef Cliff Crooks helps struggling chefs from restaurants around the country to run their kitchens.

Movies

The Power (Shudder) During a series of blackouts in 1970s London, a young nurse works a night shift in a hospital where a dark presence lingers.

Story continues below advertisement

Secrets in the Basement (LMN at 8) Delilah and her husband, Shawn, are eager to leave the city for a fresh start in the suburbs, but they suspect someone else is in their new house.

Specials

GLAAD Media Awards (Hulu at 10) The 32nd GLAAD Media Awards honors the 2020 media season’s representation of the LGBTQ community.

Returning

Going From Broke (Crackle) Season 2.

No Activity (CBS All Access) Season 4.

Bringing Up Bates (Up at 9) Season 10.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Baratunde Thurston.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Carey Mulligan, Caleb McLaughlin, Kali Uchis.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mark Wahlberg, Hunter Biden, the Wallflowers.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:50) Hank Azaria, Cheap Trick.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Padma Lakshmi.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:50) Jeffrey Dean Morgan, London Grammar.