Mom (CBS at 9) Christy and Bonnie help Tammy with a difficult decision.

Project Runway (Bravo at 9) Singer Cyndi Lauper inspires and guest-judges.

Perfect Harmony (NBC at 9:30) Arthur is a judge at Conley Fork’s annual pageant.

Carol’s Second Act (CBS at 9:30) Carol pretends to be an attending doctor to get her patient into the ICU.

AD

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) A desperate father takes matters into his own hands in the case against his daughter’s rapist.

AD

Evil (CBS at 10) David is determined to fight off death.

Special

Truth and Lies: The Jeffrey Epstein Story (ABC at 9) The story of the women who survived Epstein’s crimes and fought back to reclaim their lives.

Star Trek Discovery (CBS All Access) Short stories that allow fans to dive deeper into the series’s key themes and characters.

Returning

Very Cavallari (E! at 9) Season 3.

Movies

The Babysitter’s Revenge (LMN at 8) A babysitter who must deal with a family scandal finds out that a neighbor may be to blame.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jimmy Butler.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Will Smith, Patti Smith.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Penn Badgley.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Michael B. Jordan, January Jones, Cigarettes After Sex.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Larry David, Caitlin Kalafus.

A Little Late /Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Brett Gelman, Rosanna Pansino.