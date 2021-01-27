Mr. Mayor (NBC at 8) Mayor Neil rolls out a new safety initiative, and Arpi trains him for his most challenging task yet.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) Ana’s relationship with Javi heats up, and she makes a discovery about him that challenges her entire belief system.

AD

Battlebots (Discovery at 8) tournament favorite Tombstone protects its crown against Skorpios.

Superstore (NBC at 8:30) When the employees start to worry about Jonah’s emotional state, Mateo, Glenn and Sandra try to help him move on after Amy.

AD

Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Craig holds nothing back when confronting Madison for a snide comment she made about his relationship.

Legacies (CW at 9) Alaric turns to Sheriff Mac for help getting some timely affairs in order.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) A customer asks the cafe to bake his wedding cake, but it’s a tricky situation for Phil.

The Unicorn (CBS at 9:30) Wade wants to invite Shannon to spend the night, but he needs to figure out how to discuss it with Natalie and Grace.

AD

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9:30) When Vanessa asks Ed to revive the Outdoor Man Toddler campaign, she is forced to choose between her two new granddaughters for the ad.

The Hustler (ABC at 10) Five new contestants collaborate to answer 10 trivia questions.

Premieres

Possessions (HBO Max) Natalie, a young French expatriate in Israel, is charged with the murder of her husband on their wedding night. Karim, a French diplomat in charge of helping French citizens, slowly falls for Natalie but cannot figure out whether she’s vulnerable or dangerously manipulative and becomes obsessed with the case.

Rehab Addict Rescue (HGTV at 9) Nicole Curtis (pictured) rescues homeowners who are overwhelmed by the renovation process of their grand old homes.

AD

AD

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Phoebe Dynevor.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Keegan-Michael Key, Terry Gross, Fontaines D.C.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Viggo Mortensen, Charles Blow.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Michelle Pfeiffer, George Lopez, Arlo Parks.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Carey Mulligan, Jhené Aiko.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Desus & Mero, Ryan Shazier.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Mary Holland.