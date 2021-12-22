Shaq Life (TBS at 9) A peek at Shaquille O’Neal’s entourage and his quality time as a dad.
Premieres
Babble Bop! (Peacock) An animated musical dance series aimed at preschoolers.
Dragons: The Nine Realms (Hulu and Peacock) In this spinoff of the How to Train Your Dragon film series, 1,300 years have passed and dragons have faded into myth.
Vigil (Peacock) There is a murder mystery unraveling aboard the titular British Royal Navy submarine, which is the stalwart of Britain’s nuclear defense, and the quest to find the killer leads to self-discovery and geopolitical strife.
Finale
Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food at 9) The contestants look to craft cookie animals as an alternative for Santa’s reindeer and also construct 3-D snowpeople.
Specials
Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount Plus) The cast returns for a quest to find the shadowy Q, which takes them to a QAnon convention at sea.
Fantasy Island (Fox at 8) A businesswoman’s dreams of a perfect Christmas tests Roarke’s patience in a two-hour special before Season 2 begins next year.
Yearly Departed (Prime Video) A comedic variety special that will send off 2021 features host Yvonne Orji alongside monologists including Jane Fonda and Chelsea Peretti.
Movies
Beanie Mania (HBO Max) A documentary about the 1990s fad of Beanie Babies, the collectible plush toys that swept the world.
Driven to Kill (Lifetime Movie at 8) The mentally ill instructor of an auto racing school falls for Brittany, a new enrollee, and tries to oust everyone from her life.
Rebuilding a Dream Christmas (Lifetime at 8) A successful real estate broker is bequeathed an old Victorian home from her grandmother, and she hires a single dad to repair the house in anticipation of flipping it.
— Hau Chu