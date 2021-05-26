No Activity (Paramount Plus) Cullen and Tolbeck reunite and realize they have information that might bring down the Collective.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) Nicole and Jenni want to get to the root of this season’s drama.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 8) Valerie Bertinelli and chef Amanda Freitag try to beat Bobby Flay.
Top Chef (Bravo at 8) Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein ask the chefs to create a dish only using hipster ingredients and vintage equipment.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E! at 8) While Kim plans an elaborate birthday surprise for her mother, she gets some bad news concerning her legal studies.
Station 19 (ABC at 8) Vic helps her parents through a horribly sad loss, and they discuss the anguish of being Black in the United States.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Hazel finds out Al doesn’t know when his birthday is, and Riley tries to be okay with Vanessa’s new boyfriend.
Growing Up Hip Hop (WeTV at 9) Stevie J questions how Savannah has been making money, and Uncle Luke’s daughter helps Jojo with a surprise.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Levi is accepted into a vaccine trial, and Amelia and Owen help treat a patient who was in a car crash.
Dark Side of the Ring (Vice at 9) Discussing the Ultimate Warrior’s impact in and out of the ring.
Wipeout (TBS at 9) The stakes are raised when John and Nicole place bets on which teams will succeed in the “Wipeout” course.
Swamp People (History at 9) Don and Jacob make a huge mistake, and Willie and Little Willie spar.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Benson investigates an atypical domestic violence case when Garland’s neighbor is found injured.
Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump (E! at 9) “Dancing With the Stars” dancer Cheryl Burke and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias join Lisa to celebrate the food and culture of Ibiza, Spain.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9:30) Ryan gets a property that contains a hidden apartment, and KJ has trouble making her toughest client happy.
Rebel (ABC at 10) Cruz asks an old source to help find proof that the Stonemore valve is faulty, and Rebel, Cassidy and Grady help Ziggy, whose friends have been expelled from school.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (E! at 10) Bell’s family decides to go public with its lawsuit, and Stabler is close to carrying out his plan.
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform at 10) Suze makes a snowball, and Nicholas realizes he was supposed to give Alex a drawer.
Premieres
Eden (Netflix) A human girl raised by robots starts questioning how she got there.
Black Space (Netflix) Unicorn mask-wearing assassins commit a massacre at a high school and a rogue detective must find out why.
Rugrats (Paramount Plus) The computer-animated revival of the iconic kids series that originally ran for nine seasons gets new cast members and brings back old ones.
Strangest Things (Science at 10) The unique objects that are locked away in museums, labs and storage rooms all over the world.
Fanatics: The Deep End (Vice at 11:30) An exploration of our simultaneous obsessions with the Internet and youth culture.
Specials
Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max) The cast of the 1990s hit show is reunited, with performances from past guest stars such as Tom Selleck.
Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix) The Argentine comedian Agustín Aristarán returns with takes on family, magic and music.
2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Fox at 8) Usher hosts the annual music awards ceremony and concert.
Justice Now: The Way Forward (BET at 8) Soledad O’Brien hosts this special discussing how to seek justice in a post-George Floyd country.
Aretha Franklin: Life, Death & Money (Reelz at 10) The legendary singer left behind a vast estate; who inherits it?
Movies
Apocalypse ’45 (Discovery Plus) A look at “the Greatest Generation” during and after World War II.
Blue Miracle (Netflix) A drama about a boys orphanage hit hard by a hurricane and a fishing competition that could change everything.
Skull: The Mask (Shudder) A detective investigates an ancient mask known to be a vassal of a god.
Just What the Doctor Ordered (LMN at 8) A doctor who has escaped from a psychiatric prison hides in an empty house until its new owners move in.
Returning
Ragnarok (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Douglas, Billy Porter, Mustafa.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bradley Whitford, Carlos Watson.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Emma Stone, Rory Scovel, Chloe Moriondo.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Emily Blunt, Elle King.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Joel Edgerton, Edward-Isaac Dovere.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Payal Kadakia.
— Anying Guo