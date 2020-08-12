Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Faye joins an a cappella group, and Todd protects Chloe from lice.

Tacoma FD (truTV at 10) Terry learns some smooth new dance moves to impress Vicky at the fireman’s ball.

Lost Resort (TBS at 10) Pastor Becca struggles to cope with the death of her stillborn son.

Alone (History at 10) As the participants march deeper into winter, it becomes increasingly difficult to procure food.

Premieres

Five Bedrooms (Peacock) This Australian series centers on five strangers who meet while attending the same wedding and impulsively decide to buy a house together.

Specials

Air Jaws 2020 (Discovery at 8) Shark Week celebrates 20 years of flying sharks with Jeff Kurr, Chris Fallows, Dickie Chivell and many more as they revisit the most popular and iconic “Air Jaws” moments.

Sharkedelic Summer (Discovery at 9) Snoop Dogg learns more about why Great White Sharks are living along America’s shores and visits crazy shark encounters caught on camera.

Mako Nation (Discovery at 10) Shark expert Riley Elliot and cameraman Andy Casagrande go on an expedition to uncover the mysteries of the mako shark in one of the last places on earth where these predators rule the waters.

Movies

An Easy Girl (Une Fille Facile) (Netflix) A film about a teenager who is drawn into her cousin’s self-indulgent lifestyle during a summer in Cannes. Examining her cousin’s decisions, she learns much about herself in the process.

Returning

Infinity Train (HBO Max) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth Meyers, David Blaine, Burna Boy.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ramy Youssef, Dawes, guest host Rob Lowe.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jason Sudeikis, Tori Kelly.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Paula Pell, John Lutz.