The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) Terry and the girls involve themselves in Rachel’s love life, resulting in a competition to find Mr. Right.
Premieres
Social Distance (Netflix) Set in the initial months of the pandemic, this eight-part anthology series showcases the power of the human spirit in the face of uncertainty. Each stand-alone episode is told through a virtual lens and captures the unique experience of being forced apart by circumstance (pictured: Kylie Liya Page as Mia Huang and Lachlan Riley Watson as Riley Holcomb).
Movies
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix) Recruited by a secret society of babysitters, a high-schooler battles the Boogeyman and his monsters when they nab the boy she’s watching on Halloween.
Freedia Got a Gun (Peacock) Devastated after learning her brother was murdered, New Orleans bounce legend Big Freedia raises awareness about gun violence, an epidemic that continues to disproportionally harm Black communities.
Rooting for Roona (Netflix) In rural India, a child with hydrocephalus gets a chance at life-changing surgery after her photos go viral.
Special
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max) Cast members of the NBC series reunite for a staged presentation of the Season 3 episode “Hartsfield’s Landing.” Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Avett Brothers also contribute to the special.
Returning
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access) Season 3.
Flip or Flop (HGTV at 9) Season 9.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Josh Gad, John Kasich, Foo Fighters.
— Nina Zafar