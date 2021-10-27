Guilty Party (Paramount Plus) Beth and Fiona receive a new lead from Toni and George and attend a wedding to try to find Tuna, a notorious gun trafficker.
Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon, Missy and Georgie adjust to some new living arrangements; Meemaw opens up a gambling room.
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) A kidnapping becomes a test for the task force as they wrestle with a pirating organization.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) Bethaney arrives with good vibes and great advice; Candace and Gus squabble over his sister’s visit; Jeremiah takes their guest on a romantic boat ride; Gus decides to start fresh for the new year.
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 8) Tracy puts on her buyer hat as she starts looking for a home in Beverly Hills home and finds out Flagg is listing her dream house; Fredrik wants to set a record price in Upper Bel Air.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al starts having panic attacks, prompting Riley, Art and Lizzie to encourage him to seek therapy to deal with the stress.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 8:30) Todd manipulates a bachelor auction; Grayson’s sneaker business receives a surprising boost in sales.
Legacies (CW at 9) Hope has a difficult choice to make, much to Alaric’s disapproval; Kaleb and MG plan to help Hope; Alaric realizes he needs to let go of control.
Ghosts (CBS at 9) The ghosts try to help Sam and Jay protect their home from the kids who vandalize the house on Halloween every year.
Double Shot at Love (MTV at 9) Pauly and Nikki are suspicious of two women; a horse race ends with Vinny going on a date with one woman and the rest receiving relationship advice from Pauly and Nikki.
Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The designers are required to sleep in a haunted mansion to find inspiration and hopefully, if they survive the night, design a masquerade gown for actress Taraji P. Henson.
Dark Side of the Ring (Vice at 9) In the 1990s, wrestling was rife with accusations of steroid use, and with witness Hulk Hogan, prosecutors wanted to prove Vince McMahon was the person responsible.
B Positive (CBS at 9:30) It’s Gina’s first day as the new owner of the retirement home, and she must ask Drew for help with a resident whose wife is sick.
Bull (CBS at 10) A trial relies on one juror in a class-action lawsuit against a vaping company selling malfunctioning devices; Marissa picks up the slack when Bull ignores TAC’s growing financial difficulties.
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) Terry is dead serious about his strict “no station birthday parties” policy, but the crew ignores it after discovering it’s Andy’s ninth leap year birthday.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) The housemates grieve a loss of one of their own in the Season 3 finale.
Premieres
Paradise (Paraíso) (HBO Max) Three young girls disappear from a nightclub and when the police are no help, one of their younger brothers decides to investigate with his friends.
Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount Plus) A third animated “Star Trek” series, this time with exclusively young audiences in mind, focuses on a group of teenage aliens who steal a Federation ship. Pictured above: Brett Gray as Dal.
The Long Call (BritBox) The mystery drama follows detective inspector Matthew Venn who is simultaneously mourning his father and taking charge of his first murder case.
Movies
Horror Noire (Shudder) Featuring six vignettes in one film by Black directors and screenwriters, giving a glimpse into the next chapter of Black horror films.
Returning
Hitmen (Peacock) Season 2.
Love Life (HBO Max) Season 2.
Luis Miguel — The Series (Netflix) Season 3.
Selena + Chef (HBO Max) Season 3.
Walker (CW at 8) Season 2.
City Confidential (A&E at 10) Season 7.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Kristen Soltis Anderson.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chrissy Teigen, Matthias Schweighöfer, Skepta.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Leguizamo, Thomasin McKenzie.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Regina King, Lenny Clarke, the Kid Laroi.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Andie MacDowell, Rudi Dharmalingam, Calum Scott.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Olivia Munn, Roy Wood Jr., Jason Blum, Atom Willard.
