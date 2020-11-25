I Can See Your Voice (Fox at 9) Guest panelists include Taye Diggs and DeRay Davis, and one contestant performs with Rick Springfield.

The Holzer Files (Travel at 10) Hans Holzer had a lifelong obsession with Rockland County, N.Y., the site of his first case. Now, the team attempts to decode the region’s rampant paranormal activity.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Faye and Grayson bet on baseball games together.

Miz & Mrs. (USA at 10:30) While Mike juggles the kids alone, Maryse and George devise a moneymaking plan.

Premieres

12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max) Follow people on their journey to meet that special someone to bring home for the holidays, starting at a castle in Austria where 10 dates await.

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) After a drunken night out, a flight attendant (played by Kaley Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man and no idea what happened.

Movies

Superintelligence (HBO Max) When a powerful superintelligence chooses to study Carol, the most average person on Earth, the fate of the world hangs in the balance. As the AI decides whether to enslave, save or destroy humanity, it’s up to Carol to prove people are worth saving (Bobby Cannavale, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone).

Specials

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC at 9) Celebrating the holiday season at Walt Disney World and Disneyland with music and special guests. Performers include Ciara, Darius Rucker and Fifth Harmony.

Miniseries

Texas 6 (CBS All Access) This eight-episode docuseries takes place in Strawn, Tex., and follows the Greyhounds, a high school six-man football team, as they attempt a three-peat for the six-man state championship.

Returning

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (BET Plus) Season 1 midseason premiere.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jerry Seinfeld, Bad Bunny.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) The Meyers family, Kurt Vile.