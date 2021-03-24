Station 19 (ABC at 8) Vic’s love life becomes increasingly complicated after she learns a secret, and Maya’s jealousy grows when one of Carina’s past lovers visits.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) In the season finale, Kat holds a funeral on the first anniversary of the Cat Cafe after one of the cafe’s oldest cat dies.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) After a devastating loss, Teddy struggles, triggered by past memories.

Legacies (CW at 9) The students at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted are tasked with protecting both Mystic Falls and the world.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Amanda and Paige confront Lindsay and Luke over their not-so-platonic friendship.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9:30) When Mike leaves, Kristin learns to take charge at Outdoor Man, and Vanessa and Kyle debate over how to upgrade their backyard play area.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Chase tries to apologize to Emmy, and Miley’s illness causes an unexpected reunion for Todd.

Dinner: Impossible (Food at 10) Robert Irvine lands in Las Vegas, where he must cater three wedding receptions in six hours.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) During covid-19 lockdown, Regina faces tough decisions and changes regarding Someday’s future.

Generation (HBO Max) The GSA club finally take their long-awaited trip to San Francisco.

Premieres

Paradise City (Amazon Prime) The TV spinoff of the 2017 film “American Satan” continues the story of the band the Relentless.

Baketopia (HBO Max) Bakers experiment with viral trends and quirky ingredients and compete to make the most delicious desserts.

No Demo Reno (HGTV at 8) Social media celebrity Jenn Todryk does home renovations, minus the typical massive demolition.

Miniseries

For Real: The Story of Reality TV (E! at 9) An exploration on how the genre of reality TV has evolved, hosted by Andy Cohen.

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise (Peacock) The story of one of the world’s most prolific serial killers, told through Gacy’s own words.

Movies

Caught by a Wave (Netflix) Two teenagers fall in love at a sailing summer camp in Sicily and must confront a harsh truth.

Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad (Discovery Plus) When Miles Hargrove’s father was kidnapped in 1994, the Hargrove family found themselves in the middle of kidnap and ransom trade.

Violation (Shudder) Two sisters and their significant others go on a country retreat that quickly becomes disturbing.

Specials

Superstore (NBC at 8) The one-hour season finale has Cloud 9’s employees celebrating the past, present and future. (Pictured from left: America Ferrera as Amy, Lauren Ash as Dina and Mark McKinney as Glenn.)

Returning

Nightwatch (A&E at 10) Season 5.

The Restaurant (Sundance Now) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Maya Rudolph, Christopher Meloni, 24Goldn.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Chrissy Teigen, NEEDTOBREATHE.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sacha Baron Cohen, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Ash Soan.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 12:37) Renee Montgomery.