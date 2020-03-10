Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The remaining designers put the final touches on their collections and Serena Williams guest judges.
Very Cavallari (E! at 9) Kristin, Jay and friends have a wine filled day in the Italian countryside.
Will & Grace (NBC at 9:30) Will and Grace find themselves acting like the old people they said they’d never become when they host Will’s surrogate for the weekend.
The Sinner (USA at 10) Ambrose goes to extreme lengths to get a confession.
Better Things (FX at 10) Sam gives her friends a marital intervention.
Premieres
Hosptial Playlist (Netflix) A Korean hospital drama following the lives of five doctors and their patients.
Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka (WEtv at 10) Reality show following rapper Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy as they navigate the challenges of married life from their home in Atlanta.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Nick Offerman.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Octavia Spencer.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mandy Moore, Dane DeHaan.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Dixie Chicks, Michael Pollan.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Patrick Stewart, Dave Salmoni, guest host Pete Buttigieg.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Niall Horan, Vin Diesel, Eiza González.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Krasinski, Regina Hall, Bones UK, Steve Ferrone.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Tan France.
