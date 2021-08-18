Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) Zoey’s boss uses her ideas without crediting her and she debates whether to speak up; Jazz goes to therapy after leaving the track team; Aaron tries to make a good impression.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Heather Bogle goes missing and her family is frustrated with how the investigation turns out.
Beat Shazam (Fox at 8) Three teams of friends put their friendships on the line as they compete for the $1 million grand prize.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 8) Captain Holt and Amy manage an understaffed precinct; Jake and Charles investigate; Rosa gets a new houseguest; Jake and Amy make a system to balance both work and children.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 8) Steve is burdened as a host to a meltdown between Ryan and Fredrik, and Tyler hosts a 1920s-themed private showing.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues as houseguests vie for the power of veto.
When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren (ABC at 9) Featured animals include a deer who keeps name-dropping her famous friends’ names; a clown fish cheating with her tennis instructor; an owl called “The Pit Fighter.”
Making It (NBC at 9) Nick and Amy task the makers with creating an outdoor space that is perfect for the entire family.
Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo at 9) Two amateur chefs work with “Top Chef” alums Eric Adjepong and Stephanie Cmar to reimagine a classic comfort food’s flavors.
The Outpost (CW at 9) Garret and Luna go on a rescue mission; Wren and Janzo find what’s beneath the outpost; Tobin proves his loyalty.
Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) Christina takes on a 1950s mid-century home and helps a family preserve its history.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Julie’s snoring gets under Todd’s skin, and Faye is in a turf war with a rival delivery business.
Alone (History at 9:30) The participants struggle to claim the $500,000 prize.
Growing Up Chrisley (USA at 9:30) Savannah preps for the launch of her makeup line; Chase and Elliott do not get along as roommates.
The Hustler (ABC at 10) Larry David, magic and Katy Perry are clues to discovering the hustler.
Premieres
Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max) Following a group of friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate their 20s.
Specials
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground (HBO Max) A documentary honoring Henry Hampton’s “Eyes on the Prize” and his legacy.
Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special (HBO Max) Your favorite characters say so long to summer camp and go back to school.
Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is (HBO Max) The comedian and actor tackles his biggest fears in his new special.
Returning
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (A&E at 10) Season 2.
Coroner (CW at 8) Season 3.
Five Bedrooms (Peacock) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Octavia Spencer, Common, Black Thought, Seun Kuti.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sean and Dylan Penn, Crowded House.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tracee Ellis Ross, Simu Liu, Yola, guest host Sean Hayes.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Cecily Strong, Patton Oswalt, Jeff Bowders.
— Anying Guo