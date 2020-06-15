In the Dark (CW at 9) In desperation, Dean seeks the help of a former colleague.
Council of Dads (NBC at 9) Robin and the Council agree to tell Luly a shocking truth.
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (HBO at 9) The film examines Cohn’s life as chief counsel to Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the late 1950s, as an anti-homosexuality activist in the Reagan White House and as political mentor to President Trump before dying from AIDS in 1986.
Broke (CBS at 9:30) Elizabeth agrees to help Jackie on a job and runs into her ex-boyfriend.
The Bold Type (Freeform at 10) Sutton struggles to balance her career and relationship.
Top Chef (Bravo at 10) The final three all-stars face off in an Italian food showdown to take home the title and prize.
Alone (History at 10) The participants start building shelters that can endure the Arctic for 100 days.
Movies
Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters (Crackle) Chronicling the making of the original 1984 “Ghostbusters,” featuring exclusive interviews with more than 40 members of the cast and crew.
Scare Package (Shudder) An anthology film featuring seven stories from a range of horror subgenres.
Premieres
Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate (Syfy at 11) Baron Vaughn and celebrity guests debate topics in the syfy, fantasy and horror world.
Returning
Killer Couples (Oxygen at 8) Season 14.
The Order (Netflix) Season 2.
Special
National Theatre at Home: Small Island (YouTube at 2 p.m.) The London theater’s 2019 adaptation of Andrea Levy’s novel set in 1940s Jamaica.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Don Cheadle, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Luke Bryan.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sherrilyn Ifill, Mike Birbiglia.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Pharrell Williams.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Leon Bridges featuring Terrace Martin.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Judd Apatow.
— Nina Zafar