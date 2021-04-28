Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon feels at odds with Paige after she tells him he’s considering enrolling at East Texas Tech, and Mary asks for June’s advice.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) The roommates get to Arizona and are excited about the warm weather and poolside bar, and Aimee feels hurt and reflects on her feelings for Gus.
Manifest (NBC at 8) Michaela has a premonition that leads her to a fugitive, and Jared and Drea find out some devastating secrets.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) A devoted mother named Lynn Friend with wedding plans vanishes.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 8) Golf player Michelle Wie joins Food Network’s Scott Conant against Bobby.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Riley, Art and Vanessa try to make Al feel better when he gets homesick for his family and traditions.
Wipeout (TBS at 9) Aerialists, UFO-ologists and puppeteers battle it out to be “Wipeout” champion.
For Real: The Story of Reality TV (E! at 9) Andy Cohen looks at shows that shock and disgust such as “Fear Factor” and “Botched.”
Last Man Standing (Fox at 9) Kristin and Ryan compete in a business negotiation for Outdoor Man, and Vanessa and Mandy battle to see who can log the most steps in a day.
Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie wants to know why her therapist Trevor has been so distracted, and Jill and Andy find themselves in a life-or-death circumstance.
Summer House (Bravo at 9:15) Ciara, Luke and Hannah reflect on their love triangle, and Lindsay reveals what Stravy has been doing in the house while “working.”
B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Drew and Gina struggles in their respective new relationships, and Norma plans a trip to Italy with Gina.
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform at 10) Matilda doesn’t want to do it on the lawn, and Nicholas has challenges with parenting.
Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump (E! at 10) Lisa throws an English roast dinner for Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood.
Premieres
Yasuke (Netflix) LaKeith Stanfield voices a boatman, once known as the Black Samurai, who helps a young girl with mysterious powers.
The Bad Seed (Sundance Now) Two brothers from a dysfunctional family have rebuilt their lives from a troubled childhood until one becomes a suspect in a murder.
The Big Shot With Bethenny (HBO Max) The “Real Housewives of New York” star’s business competition show revolves around who can work for her lifestyle brand Skinnygirl.
Chasing Ocean Giants (Discovery Plus) Filmmaker and explorer Patrick Dykstra sets out to find elusive ocean giants around the world.
Deadhouse Dark (Shudder) An anthology of horror short films, all anchored by a woman who gets a “mystery box” from the Web.
Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time (Discovery Plus) Celebrity baker Duff Goldman collaborates with puppets from the Jim Henson Company to teach cooking and baking.
Let’s Be Real (Fox at 9:30) The 2020 presidential election candidates become puppet-fied in this series.
Movies
Lucy the Human Chimp (HBO Max) Exploring how Lucy the chimp was raised human by psychologists Maurice and Jane Temerlin.
Things Heard and Seen (Netflix) Amanda Seyfriend is a young woman who uncovers her husband and her home have some ominous secrets.
Specials
2021 NFL Draft (ABC at 8) The 86th annual meeting of the National Football League selects eligible players for the upcoming season.
People Presents: William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary (CW at 8) A look back at the royals’ 2011 wedding.
Returning
Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO Max) Season 2.
Flip or Flop (HGTV at 9) Season 10.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael B. Jordan, Nate Bargatze, Coi Leary.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mila Kunis, Sara Kays.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Maya Rudolph, Malcolm Gladwell, Kings of Leon.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Brian Tyree Henry, Tom Grennan.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Leslie Jordan, Ashnikko featuring Princess Nokia.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Rupi Kaur.
— Anying Guo