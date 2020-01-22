The Good Place (NBC at 8:30) Patty is revealed as the guest star.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Amelia worries about sharing her pregnancy revelation with Link.

Legacies (CW at 9) The witches of the Salvatore School celebrate Coven Day.

Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The designers collaborate on bold looks with a pop art painter.

Very Cavallari (E! at 9) Kristin still mourns her failed friendship with Kelly.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Will is thinking of withdrawing the funds until Jack’s husband talks to him.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Rome and Regina work toward adopting a baby.

Premieres

The Dead Lands (Shudder) A supernatural series set in the mythical land of Aotearoa (the Māori name for New Zealand).

October Faction (Netflix) Family drama abounds as parents Fred and Deloris hunt the supernatural, and twins Viv and Geoff harbor their own strange secrets.

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access) Featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard.

Outmatched (Fox at 8:30) Kay and Mike cope with raising three high-IQ children.

Specials

The Gayle King Grammy Special (CBS at 10) King spends time with music’s biggest artists, who in turn open up in intimate, engaging interviews.

Returning

Station 19 (ABC at 8) Season 3.

Swamp People (History at 9) Season 11.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Kehinde Wiley.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Noah Centineo, Wendy Williams, Griselda.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Cuomo, David Alan Grier.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kumail Nanjiani, Sting.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Demetri Martin.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Eric McCormack, Lewis Black, Chelsea Cutler, Adam Marcello.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Fortune Feimster.