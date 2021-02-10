Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Celebrity contestants Paul Reubens, Nicole Byer and Joel McHale compete for charity.

BattleBots (Disovery at 8) Hydra faces Uppercut and Whiplash goes against Valkyrie in two final battles.

Superstore (NBC at 8:30) Glenn is confused by Zephra’s new store policies and enlists Sandra and Marcus to help figure out what’s going on.

B Positive (CBS at 8:30) After missing Maddie’s soccer game due to dialysis, a depressed Drew begins to question if all his sacrifices are worth it.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie is upset when Adam makes a big purchase without consulting her.

Legacies (CW at 9) A run-in with Ethan reminds Josie why she doesn’t trust herself with magic.

The Unicorn (CBS at 9:30) Wade has an embarrassing slip of the tongue that creates an uncomfortable situation for Shannon.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9:30) Mike worries that the Rev. Paul is taking advantage of Kyle.

Premieres

The Bridge (HBO Max) In this reality competition series, 12 strangers live in the British wilderness with no knowledge of what they’ll be doing — only that 100,000 pounds is at stake. They must construct an 850-foot bridge in 20 days to reach the money.

Clarice (CBS at 10) A deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling.

Specials

They Call Me Dr. Miami (Discovery Plus) The story of Michael Salzhauer, a controversial plastic surgeon known for live-streaming procedures on social media.

Lovers’ Lane Murders (Oxygen at 9) From 1986 to 1989, four double homicides occurred on or near Virginia’s Colonial Parkway.

Movies

Never and Again (BET Plus) Two childhood sweethearts reunite after spending years apart in this film directed by Percy “Master P” Miller and his son Romeo.

There Is No “I” in Threesome (HBO Max) Zoey and Ollie are newly engaged and decide to try an open relationship before tying the knot.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Cardi B, Alex Moffat, Lang Lang.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Blake Shelton.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kevin James, Kat Dennings, Mammoth WVH.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mila Kunis, Robin Thicke.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Will Forte, Annie Mumolo.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Taraji P. Henson.