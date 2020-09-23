The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Dorinda becomes emotional as she defends herself against accusations that she has an issue with controlling her anger.
The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) Lacey and Noah consider moving back to Texas to be closer to family.
Love Island (CBS at 9) Islanders embark on a summer of love. Every few days, they must couple up or risk going home.
Match Game (ABC at 10) Celebrity panelists Jerry Ferrara, Constance Zimmer, Chris Sullivan, Caroline Rhea, Ross Matthews and Dascha Polanco.
Lost Resort (TBS at 10) Meco makes a shocking revelation during a session with Oneika.
10 Things You Didn’t Know (E! at 10:30) A look at comic Kevin Hart’s first time doing standup and the different career he almost had.
Special
RBG: Her Legacy & the Court’s Future (PBS at 8) A look at the life of civil rights figure and cultural icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The program will also explore the process of filling the vacant Supreme Court seat.
India From Above (Nat Geo Wild at 10) Cutting-edge aerial footage reveals how India, which is at once both modern and steeped in ancient mysticism, is shaped by its developed and untouched landscapes.
Miniseries
The Murders at White House Farm (HBO Max) This six-part series is based on a true story about a series of murders of members of one family on a remote English farm in the 1980s.
Returning
The Chef Show (Netflix) Season 2.
Bridezillas (WE at 10) Season 13.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Jane Lynch.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chris Rock, Jonathan Majors, Sasha Sloan.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Tony Romo.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Norman Reedus, Aminé.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jason Schwartzman, Alicia Keys.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Alicia Vikander, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle.
— Nina Zafar