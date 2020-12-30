Premieres
Cleaning Up (Sundance Now) A down-on-her-luck office cleaner is lured into the high-risk world of insider trading amid her gambling addiction and spiraling debts.
Specials
Best of Stand-Up 2020 (Netflix) From Jerry Seinfeld to Leslie Jones, Kevin Hart to Hannah Gadsby, laugh along with the funniest bits from Netflix’s 2020 stand-up comedy specials.
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 (ABC at 8) Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the show is a New Year’s tradition with live performances in New York and the iconic Times Square ball drop.
New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021 (Fox at 8) Ken Jeong and Joel McHale commemorate the past year with a live, 3 1/2-hour “Toast & Roast” to 2020.
NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 (NBC at 10) The broadcast will feature performances from across the country by stars like Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle and the Goo Goo Dolls.
Returning
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night. Season 4. (Pictured: Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina).
The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 8) Season 5.
— Nina Zafar