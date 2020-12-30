(All times Eastern.)

The Stand (CBS All Access) Flagg and Mother Abagail face off in a post-apocalyptic battle.

Movie

Alaska Is a Drag (Netflix) Leo, an aspiring drag star is stuck working a fishing job in Alaska. He and his twin sister live a life of monotony between the fishing industry and frequent fistfights. Leo learns to fight out of necessity in this tough environment, which catches the attention of a local boxing coach. When a new boy moves to town and wants to be Leo’s sparring partner, Leo must grapple with the reason he’s still in Alaska.

Premieres

Cleaning Up (Sundance Now) A down-on-her-luck office cleaner is lured into the high-risk world of insider trading amid her gambling addiction and spiraling debts.

Specials

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (Netflix) From Jerry Seinfeld to Leslie Jones, Kevin Hart to Hannah Gadsby, laugh along with the funniest bits from Netflix’s 2020 stand-up comedy specials.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 (ABC at 8) Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the show is a New Year’s tradition with live performances in New York and the iconic Times Square ball drop.

New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021 (Fox at 8) Ken Jeong and Joel McHale commemorate the past year with a live, 3 1/2-hour “Toast & Roast” to 2020.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 (NBC at 10) The broadcast will feature performances from across the country by stars like Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle and the Goo Goo Dolls.

Returning

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night. Season 4. (Pictured: Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina).

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 8) Season 5.

— Nina Zafar