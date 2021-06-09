Legendary (HBO Max) The Season 2 finale of the show.
Walker (CW at 8) Walker’s past returns and threatens the thing he loves the most: his family.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) A father and his infant son are shot in Miami and police investigate the shooting.
Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The chefs are in teams of two and must take a turn entering a box to blindly taste a dish by guest judge Gabriel Rucker and then re-create it.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 8) Reid Scott and Sunny Anderson make a campaign run against Bobby, and chefs Ned Baldwin and Sieger Bayer want their own victory.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E! at 8) The family bury a time capsule to commemorate their years on the show.
Manifest (NBC at 8) Ben and Saanvi take on a mission to save someone they love, and Jared and Vance teaming up reveals secrets that would change their lives.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al is worried when he doesn’t hear from his family in Afghanistan for a few days, prompting Riley to realize how hard it must have been for his own family while he was deployed.
Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 9) Robert Irvine visits Turnpike’s Rest Stop in Florida, which is suffering because of a communication issue between the owner and her daughter, and also returns to check on T. Phillip’s.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) The agents document their lives in lockdown, and a New Yorker asks Tyler to sell her very Floridian apartment.
Legacies (CW at 9) Josie suggests a wellness retreat for witches to try to get a hold over Hope’s negative emotions, and Alaric and Dorian join forces to potentially help MG get out of trouble.
Growing Up Hip Hop (WeTV at 9) Rumors of infidelity get out of hand, and Tee Tee wants Shawn to go to couples therapy before their wedding.
Rebel (ABC at 9) Rebel’s personal life hits the headlines and she has to distance herself from the Stonemore Medical trial.
Dark Side of the Ring (Vice at 9) Exploring the Dynamite Kid’s personal life behind the fame.
Alone (History at 9:30) Participants start their fight against the land’s conditions, and one survivalist constructs a unique shelter.
Clarice (CBS at 10) Clarice zeroes in on what’s behind the River Murders, and the team goes to Alastor to prevent any purging of evidence.
Premieres
Locombianos (Netflix) Four of Colombia’s funniest comedians perform for a post-quarantine audience.
Moloch (Sundance Now) Louise is an ambitious but troubled journalist who explores a series of unexplained occurrences with grieving psychiatrist Gabriel.
Starstruck (HBO Max) A woman sleeps with a man who turns out to be a movie star, and the pair must navigate their new relationship.
Weekend Getaway With Michelle Buteau (Discovery Plus) “The Circle” host Michelle Buteau hits the road across the country with her friends.
The Cube (TBS at 9) Contestants must complete deceptively simple tasks while in “The Cube” to potentially win the jackpot, hosted by Dwyane Wade, pictured above.
Reunion Road Trip (E! at 9) Iconic TV casts are reunited and reminisce about the past.
Specials
The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story (ABC at 8) Brockovich, the inspiration behind the show “Rebel,” revisits Hinkley, Calif., where she helped get a $33 million settlement for its residents.
Movies
The Greatest Race (Peacock) A sports documentary exploring the most iconic moments in Olympics history.
Infinite (Paramount Plus) Based on “The Reincarnationist Papers” by D. Eric Maikranz is this sci-fi action thriller about a man who gets taken in by a mysterious group of individuals known as “The Infinites.”
Lethal Love Letter (LMN at 8) A successful woman has to find out who is sabotaging her life before she loses everything.
Returning
Full Bloom (HBO Max) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Tig Notaro.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jason Momoa, Rose Byrne, Clairo.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Samantha Power, Maroon 5, Seth Rogen.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bill Clinton, James Patterson, Wiz Khalifa, Jackson Browne.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Desus & Mero, Mother Mother.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Josh O’Connor, Garbage, David Harbour.
— Anying Guo