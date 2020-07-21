Restaurant Impossible (Food Network at 9) Robert Irvine revisits Mamma Lucrezia’s in Pennsylvania after his first visit in 2014 to see if chef Maria was able to push family trouble aside to succeed in the business.
Blindspot (NBC at 9) The remaining team tries to solve a case.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Savannah tries to teach Chloe how to roller skate. Faye and Chase help Frances find a man.
Tacoma FD (truTV at 10) Wolf Boykins returns to lead the fire station choir. Lucy looks for a more female-friendly uniform.
Premieres
Lost Resort (TBS at 10) Strangers who are all at their breaking point go to an exotic wellness retreat where they embark on a voyage of rage rituals, vulnerability circles and orgasmic healing dance.
Specials
Most Wanted Sharks (Nat Geo at 10) Marine biologist and shark-suit inventor Jeremiah Sullivan dives into the stories of the most sensational shark stars of all time.
My Pregnant Husband (TLC at 10) Viewers are introduced to two different couples looking to grow their families with transgender men carrying the couples’ babies.
Returning
Bringing Up Bates (UPtv at 9) Season 9.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Andy Samberg.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Will Arnett, Michaela Coel, H.E.R.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ava DuVernay, Ben Folds.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jason Bateman, guest host Sean Hayes.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Al Gore, Rachel Brosnahan, Nikki Glaspie.
— Nina Zafar