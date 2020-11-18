Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Maggie finds comfort in Winston’s virtual presence.

Total Bellas (E! at 9) Brie pushes a reluctant Nicole to resolve lingering tensions with the rest of the family.

AD

Supernatural (CW at 9) It’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie takes a trip down memory lane when she reconnects with an old flame.

AD

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 9) Rollins and Kat respond to a dangerous domestic violence call while Fin gives his deposition in the lawsuit against him.

Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Despite tensions among the guys, they prepare for Patricia’s annual dinner party.

The Unicorn (CBS at 9:30) Delia tries to help Forrest fit in with his much younger colleagues.

The Holzer Files (Travel at 10) Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza and Shane Pittman return to Ohio’s Franklin Castle.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS at 10) An unwelcome visitor to a USS Discovery party brings about a problematic and twisted sequence of events.

AD

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) The kids get creative with their Father’s Day gift for Todd.

Miz & Mrs. (USA at 10:30) Maryse preps for the next addition to the IT family.

Premieres

I Hate Suzie (HBO Max) Suzie Pickles, a star on the wane, has her life upended when her phone is hacked and a compromising photo of her is released for the world to see.

Specials

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion (HBO Max) This special, which was taped in September, coincides with the 30th anniversary of the premiere of the 1990s show on a re-created set of the Banks family living room.

AD

Supernatural: The Long Road Home (CW at 8) A look back on the history of the show, which will air before the 9 p.m. Season 15 series finale.

AD

Movies

The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again (Netflix) When Margaret’s Christmas coronation complicates her love life, her double Stacy steps in to save the day, but a third look-alike threatens to ruin their plan.

Returning

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Season 4.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Sarah Silverman.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sarah Paulson, Henry Golding, Car Seat Headrest.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) LL Cool J, Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Barack Obama, Zac Brown Band.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Marc Maron, Royal Blood.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Moore, Rich Eisen, Valerie Franco.