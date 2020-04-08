Families of the Mafia (MTV at 9) The series focuses on four mob families — and whether the next generation will embrace their family’s legacy or pursue a different lifestyle.
Shaq Life (TNT at 9) A glimpse into the life of the NBA legend as he tours the world as a DJ, trains with UFC fighters for his first-ever mixed-martial-arts grappling match and raises his six children.
Returning
Hi Score Girl (Netflix) In this anime series, a chronic gamer who is bad at academics and sports finally meets his match at the arcade — his rich classmate, Akira. Season 3.
Mark of a Killer (Oxygen at 9) Hour-long episodes take viewers deep into the minds of some of the most prolific serial killers ever. Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Tig Notaro.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mike D and Ad-Rock, Anna Kendrick, Dan White.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jon Meacham.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Phoebe Bridgers.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jane Fonda, Yamiche Alcindor.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Abby Elliott, Adam Pally.
—