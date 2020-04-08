(All times Eastern.)

Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Will claims living with Grace is like Ricky living with Lucy, which prompts Karen and Jack to each claim that they’re the Lucy of the group.

Better Things (NBC at 10) Sam goes to the weed store and visits her brother.

Premieres

The Circle: France (Netflix) A strategic competition series in which players must choose whether to be themselves or other people to become the most popular in the group and win a large cash prize.

Families of the Mafia (MTV at 9) The series focuses on four mob families — and whether the next generation will embrace their family’s legacy or pursue a different lifestyle.

Shaq Life (TNT at 9) A glimpse into the life of the NBA legend as he tours the world as a DJ, trains with UFC fighters for his first-ever mixed-martial-arts grappling match and raises his six children.

Returning

Hi Score Girl (Netflix) In this anime series, a chronic gamer who is bad at academics and sports finally meets his match at the arcade — his rich classmate, Akira. Season 3.

Mark of a Killer (Oxygen at 9) Hour-long episodes take viewers deep into the minds of some of the most prolific serial killers ever. Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Tig Notaro.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mike D and Ad-Rock, Anna Kendrick, Dan White.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jon Meacham.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Phoebe Bridgers.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jane Fonda, Yamiche Alcindor.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Abby Elliott, Adam Pally.

Nina Zafar