Jack Whitehall: Christmas With My Father (Netflix) The comedian invites his notoriously stuffy father onstage in London’s West End for a Christmas extravaganza, complete with celebrity guests.
Midseason finale
Supernatural (CW at 8) The brothers reunite with Adam after many years.
Movie
The Cobra at Twilight (MLB Network at 8) This film looks back on the life and 19-year MLB career of Dave Parker, from 1978 NL MVP, seven-time all-star and two-time World Series champion to his current battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) John Lithgow.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Dan Soder.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Reynolds, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello featuring DaBaby.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), Sharon Van Etten featuring Norah Jones.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Awkwafina, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sam Rockwell, Henry Golden, guest host Jeff Goldblum.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Keri Russell, Michelle Wolf, Coady Willis.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Deepak Chopra.
—