(All times Eastern.)

Mom (CBS at 9) Adam’s reaction to Bonnie’s flashy gift creates a lot of confusion.

Project Runway (Lifetime at 9:30) An ambulance is called for Dayoung Kim when she wakes up unable to move.

Special

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access) Short Treks are approximately 10- to 15-minute stand-alone short stories that allow fans to dive deeper into the key themes and characters within the Star Trek universe.

Jack Whitehall: Christmas With My Father (Netflix) The comedian invites his notoriously stuffy father onstage in London’s West End for a Christmas extravaganza, complete with celebrity guests.

Midseason finale

Supernatural (CW at 8) The brothers reunite with Adam after many years.

Movie

The Cobra at Twilight (MLB Network at 8) This film looks back on the life and 19-year MLB career of Dave Parker, from 1978 NL MVP, seven-time all-star and two-time World Series champion to his current battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) John Lithgow.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Dan Soder.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Reynolds, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello featuring DaBaby.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), Sharon Van Etten featuring Norah Jones.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Awkwafina, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sam Rockwell, Henry Golden, guest host Jeff Goldblum.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Keri Russell, Michelle Wolf, Coady Willis.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Deepak Chopra.

Nina Zafar