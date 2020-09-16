Premieres
The Great Pottery Throw Down (HBO Max) Home potters from around the U.K. travel to Stoke-on-Trent, the home of pottery, for a competition to become top potter.
One Lane Bridge (Sundance Now) During a murder investigation at Queenstown’s One Lane Bridge, young detective Ariki Davis inadvertently reawakens a spiritual gift that endangers the case, his career and his life.
Spides (Crackle) A spate of killings and disappearances appear to be connected to the arrival of a new club drug in Berlin.
The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) Quarterback and TV broadcaster Terry Bradshaw shares an intimate look at life in the offseason with his family.
Specials
Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime! (HBO Max) The children’s book author gathers celebrities including Anthony Anderson, Cameron Esposito, Tony Hale, Natalie Morales, Rachel Dratch and Tom Lennon for a mix of readings and sketch comedy.
Miniseries
Departure (Peacock) An investigator and her mentor are brought on to search for a missing passenger plane. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, they must find the truth and stop it from happening again.
Movies
Spiral (Shudder) A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw.
Returning
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E! at 8) Season 19.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Alec Baldwin.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth MacFarlane, Evan Rachel Wood, Penn & Teller.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sarah Paulson.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Neil Patrick Harris, Ziggy Marley featuring Ben Harper.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Stacey Abrams, David Byrne, Sonny Emory.
— Nina Zafar