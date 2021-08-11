Gossip Girl (HBO Max) Obie’s mother comes to town, forcing Zoya to question his nature and nurture. Julien decides to take her brand to the next level. And Aki and Max come together to support Audrey.
FBoy Island (HBO Max) Some true colors are revealed and the FBoys try to redeem themselves, the ladies go on 24-hour dates, and a shocking elimination seals Nakia, CJ and Sarah’s fates.
The Good Fight (Paramount Plus) Julius defends himself in Wackner’s court to reclaim his car, and focus-group feedback may sink Del Cooper’s reality show.
Walker (CW at 8) Walker receives shocking news that changes everything.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Snooki is on the loose, and JWoww’s birthday celebration is in full swing.
Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) The crew fights for racial justice and equality, Nomi confronts her White fragility, and Ana and Javi reach a boiling point in their relationship.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 8) Ryan tours a $16 million apartment that has some difficult sale details, Steve gives his all to sell a four-bedroom unit, and Fredrik meets up with a developer who tells him Ryan has been trying to poach his listing.
Holey Moley (ABC at 8) Competitors take on the Agony of Defeat and test their balance on Turfing USA. Rob Riggle officiates Course Marshall Colin’s wedding.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues.
When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren (ABC at 9) A rabbit attacks a water buffalo, a celebrity bear tries to answer interview questions while eating cactus, and a falcon wears yoga pants.
Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo at 9) A lunch lady and a home sales consultant must fillet fish in a certain amount of time and cook it perfectly.
The Outpost (CW at 9) Talon and Luna fight to save Zed from unearthly powers, Garret wants Tobin to betray Falista, and Wren and Janzo explore some mysteries.
Love Island (CBS at 9) Season 3 continues.
The Hustler (ABC at 10) Five new competitors collaborate on questions with clues pertaining to Harry Potter and actor Jim Carrey to discover the identity of the hustler.
Premieres
AlRawabi School for Girls (Netflix) The outcasts at a prestigious school concoct a series of takedowns to get back at their bullies.
The Hunt for a Killer (Sundance Now) Two police officers investigate the disappearance of a 10-year-old.
The Ms. Pat Show (BET Plus) A new sitcom based on the life and comedy of Ms. Pat.
Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco (Discovery Plus) The comedian explores food culture alongside friends and family.
Ex Rated (Peacock) Andy Cohen’s latest reality show is a social experiment in which adult singles are given feedback on their personality, relationship and sex skills.
The Hype (HBO Max) A competition series in which streetwear professionals compete, with special judges such as Offset, Cardi B and Wiz Khalifa.
Hear Me Out (Vice at 11:30) Isobel Yeung sits down with influential people to talk about the pressing issues.
Specials
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same (Netflix) Comedian Lokillo Florez uses songs and puns and talks about how Latin Americans have adjusted to a no-hugging policy in a new world.
Miniseries
The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E (We TV at 10) A look at the circumstances surrounding the rapper’s death.
Movies
Homeroom (Hulu) A look at how Oakland High School’s Class of 2020 has dealt with the most unprecedented year amid changes within the school district.
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (Netflix) A young hunter fights to save his village from a dragon.
Returning
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount Plus) Season 2.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 8) Season 2.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Season 9.
Growing Up Chrisley (USA at 9:30) Season 3.
Slasher: Flesh & Blood (Shudder) Season 4.
Titans (HBO Max) Season 3.
Ultimate Rides (FYI at 10) Season 2.
Late-night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kit Harington, Miranda Cosgrove, Normani.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jennifer Hudson.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kenan Thompson, Regina Hall, the Killers, guest host Sarah Silverman.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ethan Hawke, Jodie Comer.
— Anying Guo