The Sinner (USA at 10) Ambrose urges the NYPD to investigate Jamie for a new crime.
Miniseries
Devs (Hulu) A software engineer suspects that her tech company employer may be responsible for the death of her boyfriend.
Premieres
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa (HGTV at 9) El Moussa, host of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” mentors rookie flippers.
The Busch Family Brewed (MTV at 9) A reality show following the former owners of the brewing company Anheuser-Busch.
Vegas Chef Prizefight (Food at 10) Chef Anne Burrell hosts as eight chefs interview for a head chef position in a new restaurant at the Flamingo Resort and Casino.
Returning
Bringing Up Bates (UP at 9) Season 9.
Cake (FXX at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Marshawn Lynch.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Nneka Ogwumike.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Daniel Craig, Whitney Cummings, Puss N Boots.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Eric Andre, Phantogram.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Liv Tyler, Norman Reedus, Blackbear.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), James Taylor, Glen Sobel.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Jameela Jamil.
