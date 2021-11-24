Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount Plus) Saru returns to help the USS Discovery unravel the mystery of a new destructive force; Burnham leads the crew and must also help Book with a loss.
Ragdoll (AMC Plus) Rose’s erratic behavior raises questions for Edmunds, though Baxter won’t listen; the killer stays one step ahead.
Guilty Party (Paramount Plus) The lies and deceptions spin out of control leading to Beth and Toni confronting each other and laying it all out on the table
Buried in the Backyard (Oxygen at 8) A small town is affected by the death of a popular hostess.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 8:30) Chloe feels left out on family vacation; Faye’s hopes of hunting an alligator are shut down.
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) On Thanksgiving, Terry wants to do everything his way; Spatchcock is called at the TFD.
Premieres
Super Crooks (Netflix) Johnny Bolt gets together a group of supervillains for a final heist.
Pop Goes the Vet With Dr. Joya (Nat Geo Wild at 11) Veterinary dermatologist Joya Griffin and her staff care for animal patients in Kentucky.
Specials
The Magic Maker (ABC at 8) Magician Adam Trent, above, shows off his most amazing illusions.
World Pet Games (Fox at 8) Furballs compete in five events, with Erin Andrews and Finesse Mitchell hosting.
Miniseries
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney Plus) A documentary by Peter Jackson taking a look at the making of the band’s album “Let It Be.”
Movies
Christmas Déjà Vu (BET Plus) A woman has a Christmas wish and gets the life she’s always dreamed of.
DMX: Don’t Try to Understand (HBO at 8) A look into the late rapper DMX and his life.
The Nine Kittens of Christmas (Hallmark at 8) Zachary and Marilee are cat lovers who must find a home for some very cute kittens.
South Park: Post Covid (Paramount Plus) Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny might have survived the pandemic, but they are not the same.
Returning
12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max) Season 2.
F Is for Family (Netflix) Season 5.
Gossip Girl (HBO Max) Season 1 resumes.
Ruthless (BET Plus) Season 2 resumes.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jenny Lewis.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) The Meyers family, Jon Epcar.
— Anying Guo