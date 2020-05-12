The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Luann opens up to Leah about her relationship with drinking.
Station 19 (ABC at 9) Andy becomes suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death.
In the Dark (CW at 9) Dean tries to keep Chloe away from Murphy.
Broke (CBS at 9:30) Luis teaches Elizabeth to drive and learns that Sammy is being bullied at school.
Siren (Freeform at 10) Ben’s injections produce unexpected and alarming results.
How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise discovers there’s a surprise witness who threatens her case.
Movie
Tempted by Danger (LMN at 8) An attorney starts dating an executive, who becomes increasingly obsessed with her.
Returning
Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 9) Season 17.
Yum and Yummer (Cooking at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Nikki Glaser.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chris Evans, Mo Willems, Kane Brown.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Lithgow, Alison Roman.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Stephen Curry.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tracy Morgan, Bazzi.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Graham Norton.
— Nina Zafar