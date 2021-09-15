Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues.
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 8) Fredrik finds out sellers want him to co-list a property with Altman; Flagg lists a tear down on a piece of land for a seller who does not want the house to be torn down.
The Outpost (CW at 9) Talon and Luna return to a familiar tomb; Janzo and Wren are in a precarious position; Zed, Munt and Nedra must play a deadly game against the gods.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Savannah pushes back on Todd’s attitude of “all work, no play,” and Faye leans into her psychic abilities.
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren (ABC at 9) Penguins indulge in CrossFit; an eagle reports on traffic.
Growing Up Chrisley (USA at 9:30) Nanny helps Savannah get over her fear of public speaking, and Julie disapproves of Chase’s big purchase.
The Hustler (ABC at 10) The MTV Movie Awards, super glue and actor Jon Hamm are all clues to discovering the identity of the Hustler.
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (A&E at 10) A road rage encounter leaves a man with life-threatening injuries and another facing a life in prison.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) The vampires go on a road trip from which they may never return.
Premieres
Backyard Blowout (Peacock) A peek into the world of do-it-yourself design — except parents are executing their children’s wildest ideas.
Cheyenne & Lola (Sundance Now) Two women, one murder and a terrifying game of fraud and betrayal.
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol (Peacock) Robert Langdon investigates a series of lethal puzzles after his mentor disappears.
The Harper House (Paramount Plus) A confident matriarch tries to reinvent herself after she and her family move from the “rich side” to the “poor side” of a small town.
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Netflix) A teenage and his squad of misfit heroes must defend Eternia from Skeletor.
The Premise (FX on Hulu) B.J. Novak’s episodic anthology series includes tales about a woman obsessed with an anonymous online comment, a billionaire with an unusual opportunity for a childhood bully and more. From left: Tracee Ellis Ross, Ayo Edebiri and Ben Platt.
Tiny Food Fight (Discovery Plus) Miniature re-creations are all the rage, and food fights are no exception. This competition show challenges contestants to create tiny food based on various themes.
Movies
My Heroes Were Cowboys (Netflix) Robin Wiltshire’s childhood was saved by westerns and now he trains horses for the big screen.
Returning
Tig n’ Seek (HBO Max) Season 3.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) Season 4 resumes.
Dark Side of the Ring (Vice at 9) Season 3 resumes.
Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny (MTV at 9) Season 3.
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa (HGTV at 9) Season 2.
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Amy Adams, Billy Crudup, a performance from the musical “Six.”
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Melissa McCarthy, Lindsey Buckingham.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, James Blake.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Angela Bassett, NCT 127.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) The cast of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” José Medeles.
— Anying Guo