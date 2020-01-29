Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Richard finds out Maggie quit Grey Sloan.

The Bold Type (Freeform at 9) Jane has her first mammogram and spirals into anxiety waiting for the result.

Legacies (CW at 9) Landon seizes an opportunity to prove himself useful.

Swamp People (History at 9) Troy tests the patience of a new deckhand.

Very Cavallari (E! at 9) Kristin and Jay Cutler redefine their inner circle of friends.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) A detective asks for help when he suspects his daughters are being groomed by a serial predator.

Miniseries

30 for 30: Vick (ESPN at 9) This two-part series provides a comprehensive look back at each chapter of former NFL quarterback Michael Vick’s story. Part 2 airs Feb. 6.

Series finale

The Good Place (NBC at 8:30) The special 90-minute series finale includes an expanded final episode as well as an after-show hosted by Seth Meyers.

Movie

Grand Theft Auto Girls (LMN at 8) Two teens discover how easy it is to hot-wire cars and deliver them to a chop shop to make extra cash.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jonathan and Drew Scott.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Matthew A. Cherry.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) J.J. Watt, Louis Tomlinson.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Samantha Bee, Michael Stipe.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Renée Zellweger, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Caroline Polachek.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Antonio Banderas, Rob Lowe, Kesha.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Leslie Jones, Max Greenfield, Taika Waititi, Chris Coleman.