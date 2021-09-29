Creepshow (Shudder) A prop collector wants to showcase his exhibit but things take a dark turn when a rival collector shows up.
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount Plus) A consultant arrives on the USS Cerritos to run drills that need the lower deckers and bridge crew to swap duties.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) The crew limps home after Gus’s crash on the dirt track, and Aimee spills her concerns about Dillon to Nilsa.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 8) Benson and Rollins face the FBI and the organized crime bureau after a rape victim identifies a mobster as her assailant.
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 8) Flagg sells the home of Suzanne Somers, and Tracy lists her sister’s $30 million home in Holmby Hills as she balances her work and family duties.
The Outpost (CW at 9) Talon and Luna return to the outpost with an unexpected ally, and Janzo and Wren formulate a plan to save the Kahvi. Talon finds out Aster’s true plan.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 9) Stabler’s loyalty is tested at work and at home, and Jet steps in to find intel for the team.
Double Shot at Love (MTV at 9) Vinny and the ladies go camping.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Todd is left out of Jay’s birthday planning, and Grayson gets messed up while trying to be a player.
Dark Side of the Ring (Vice at 9) Japan’s Atsushi Onita creates FMW and its over-the-top matches, but his handpicked successor dies by suicide while drowning in debt.
Growing Up Chrisley (USA at 9:30) Chase can’t decide between Emmy and Julie during the holidays, and Savannah and Nanny want to get rich.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) An ancient beast escapes and threatens all vampires.
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) The annual firehouse chili cook-off approaches to everyone’s excitement, but judge Terry might be affected by his wisdom teeth surgery.
Premieres
Good Grief (Sundance Now) Two sisters in New Zealand inherit their grandfather’s funeral home.
Luna Park (Netflix) In 1960s Rome, a young woman who has grown up in her family’s circus realizes she’s in two different worlds.
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV Plus) The former “Daily Show” host’s new series focuses on the people impacted by particular issues and the actions they take to solve them.
Ten Year Old Tom (HBO Max) A young man deals with the bad influences in his life.
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs (HBO Max) Following the adventures of the two children of the Flintstones and the Rubbles, and pet Dino.
Specials
The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years (CBS at 9) To celebrate the show’s legacy, contestants can win up to $1 million.
Miniseries
Unidentified With Demi Lovato (Peacock) The pop star investigates extraterrestrial life with their sister, guest stars and more.
The Way Down (HBO Max) A portrait of the late Gwen Shamblin and the controversial Remnant Fellowship Church that she founded (pictured).
Movies
American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty The Delrhonda Hood Story (BET Plus) Delrhonda Hood runs her own drug empire, realizing in the process that money doesn’t solve everything and she must stay ahead of the law to survive.
Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock) George goes on a quest for the shipwreck of legendary sea captain Trumpet Tooter with help from a local fisherman, his niece and an extremely cute baby seal.
Returning
Baki (Netflix) Season 4.
Love 101 (Netflix) Season 2.
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max) Season 2.
Station 19 (ABC at 8) Season 5.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Season 18.
Big Sky (ABC at 10) Season 2.
Cake (FXX at 10) Season 5.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jake Gyllenhaal.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jeff Daniels, Chloe Fineman, the Flaming Lips.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Lithgow, Theo Croker, Wyclef Jean.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Charlize Theron, Elvis Costello, Juanes.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Andy Serkis, Beth Behrs.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Colin Jost, Michael Gandolfini, Nick Baglio.
— Anying Guo