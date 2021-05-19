Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The final eight chefs are put into teams and must create a Chef’s Table restaurant concept.
Walker (CW at 8) Flashbacks show how Emily’s death had a profound impact on the family.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) The crew go north to Montana, but all hell breaks loose.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) The Harkey family was famous for pecan harvesting in Texas, and when the matriarch goes missing, investigators focus on the family.
Station 19 (ABC at 8) Ben confronts his health issues, and Jack and Inara help out a neighbor.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 8) Chef Anne Burrell has some help from comedian Jaboukie Young-White, and chefs Nicole Karr and David Benstock join in.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E! at 8) The family realizes some of the toxicity they’re experiencing is because of Kris Jenner.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al wants to date an Afghan woman but is put off by her negative opinion about Afghan interpreters.
Wipeout (TBS at 9) Coaches, engineers and parkour lovers compete for the prize.
Swamp People (History at 9) Liz and Destin go back to some old tricks, and Dorien has a surprise for Mr. Daniel.
Last Man Standing (Fox at 9) In the series finale, Vanessa and Mandy teach Jen about camping, and the Baxter family and friends gather together to bid adieu.
Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump (E! at 9) Lisa invites Heather, Terry Dubrow and Loni Love to a night of comfort food and a 20-foot beer bong full of champagne.
Growing Up Hip Hop (WeTV at 9) Angela’s new relationship raises Vanessa’s eyebrows.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Jackson has news to share, and Maggie keeps an eye on Meredith.
Dark Side of the Ring (Vice at 9) Professional wrestlers dispatched to North Korea had to face a scary order.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) Ryan must sell designer Marc Jacobs’s West Village townhouse, and Tyler has to sell a property situated across from a police and fire station.
Legacies (CW at 9) Alaric has a difficult decision regarding one of his students and asks Kaleb and Josie for their perspective.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Rollins revisits an old case about a child sent to juvenile detention.
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform at 10) Genevieve decides to change the narrative, and Oscar pulls a crazy move.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Wheatley finalizes some plans with a new client, and Richie takes a step in joining the family business.
Rebel (ABC at 10) Rebel and Lana find a former sales rep who could help in their case against Stonemore Medical, and Cruz doubts Angela’s intentions.
Premieres
Too Close (AMC Plus) A forensic psychiatrist, played by Emily Watson, left, falls victim to a criminal suspect, played by Denise Gough, right, in this three-part psychological thriller.
Specials
Carmen Christopher: Street Special (Peacock) The comedian uses the city’s parks, street corners, and outdoor dining spots as the backdrop to his newest comedy special.
Movies
Genius Factory (Discovery Plus) A billionaire funded a genetic experiment to create the world’s smartest kids. Thirty years later, meet some of the children as adults.
Returning
Adventure Time: Distant Lands (HBO Max) Episode 3.
Going From Broke (Crackle) Season 2.
Gomorrah (HBO Max) Season 4.
Special (Netflix) Season 2.
Mysteries of the Abandoned (Science at 9) Season 8.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Bill Burr.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tina Fey, Mo Rocca, Dayglow.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Krasinski, Yo-Yo Ma.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ryan Seacrest, Yvonne Orji, Counting Crows.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sara Bareilles.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rob McElhenney, Ryan O’Connell, Brian Frasier-Moore.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Ryan O’Connell.
— Anying Guo