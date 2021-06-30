Making It (NBC at 8) Nick and Amy are proponents for the theme of sharing as the Makers bake a dozen cookies for a cookie swap.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Jenni has a big announcement to make, but the roommates have to first deal with the elephant in the room shrouding the entire vacation.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) The scene of the crime includes odd and violent clues, and a DNA test reveals thousands of miles between the people involved.
Top Chef (Bravo at 8) After 13 weeks of crippling reality-television competition, the chefs have to create the best four-course of their lives, served to an esteemed table.
Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 9) Trouble brews at Big Tom’s Backyard Grill and Bar located in Tennessee, even affecting the owners’ marriage.
Holey Moley (ABC at 9) New holes include Putt-A-Saurus, Parcade and Donut Hole, and those who find success have to go through Dutch Courage En Fuego and joust to a victory on King Parthur’s Court.
Growing Up Hip Hop (WeTV at 9) Briana’s party gets out of hand when Savannah calls Stevie J. to break up a fight, and Tee Tee and Shawn’s wedding plans are derailed.
Premieres
Generation 56k (Netflix) Two millennials reflect on 1998, the year their teenage hormones shot up and the Internet changed the course of their lives.
Martha Gets Down and Dirty (Discovery Plus) Martha Stewart gets down and dirty the best way she knows how — through her gardening, lifestyle and entertainment tips.
Tom and Jerry in New York (HBO Max) The new series follows the iconic duo as they adapt to their new home at the Royal Gate Hotel.
Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo at 10:30) Two amateur chefs compete against each other in each episode, with challenges from the Top Chef archives. Pictured from left: Joe Flamm, Gail Simmons and Eric Adjepong.
Young Royals (Netflix) A prince adjusts to a new boarding school but must figure out where his heart leads him.
Specials
Impractical Jokers Awards Show (TruTV at 10) Celebrating the most notable moments in the show universe.
Movies
Audible (Netflix) A deaf high school football player, deeply impacted by a friend’s death by suicide, anticipates his final game and navigates relationships with friends and family.
Dynasty Warriors (Netflix) A high fantasy movie based on “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” about the battle for supremacy and power among warlords, warriors and statesmen.
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (Netflix) Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation after Char’s rebellion.
No Sudden Move (HBO Max) A group of petty criminals are hired to steal a seemingly simple document, but things do not go as planned.
The Surge at Mount Sinai (Discovery Plus) Tracking those who work in the health-care system during this global pandemic.
Returning
The Mighty Ones (Hulu/Peacock) Season 2.
Late Night
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jim Gaffigan, JP Saxe with John Mayer.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Chris Pratt, Ed Sheeran.
— Anying Guo