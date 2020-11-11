Superstore (NBC at 8) Glenn and Mateo struggle to find the right balance in their working relationship.

B Positive (CBS at 8:30) When Drew’s condition worsens, he needs to make sure Gina is still serious about donating her kidney and winds up making her an offer she can’t refuse.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie and Adam regret spending their first wedding anniversary with Marjorie and her new boyfriend.

The Outpost (CW at 9) Talon sets up a sanctuary for the infected while Janzo and Wren conduct research to find a cure.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E! at 9) Khloe feels pressured to make a decision about her romantic future with Tristan.

Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Leva hosts a Persian dinner for the girls.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Todd decides to bring down the neighborhood drug dealer.

Miz & Mrs. (USA at 10:30) Maryse tries to convince her husband to take a babymoon.

Movie

Transhood (HBO at 9) Filmed over the course of five years in Kansas City, this documentary chronicles the lives of four young people and their families as they navigate growing up transgender in America’s conservative heartland (pictured: Avery Jackson).

Specials

Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show (HBO Max) Quinn and other comedians present a show from a drive-in movie theater in Brooklyn to allow audience members to enjoy the show while social distancing.

The Paley Center Presents Law & Order: Before They Were Stars (NBC at 10) Interviews with actors whose roles on “Law & Order” played an instrumental part in shaping their careers.

Returning

Sesame Street (HBO Max) Season 51.

Station 19 (ABC at 8) Season 4.

Total Bellas (E! at 9) Season 6.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 9) Season 22.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Season 17.

The Unicorn (CBS at 9:30) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) David Oyelowo.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) James Spader, Chris Paul, 21 Savage x Metro Boomin.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michael Moore, Sara Bareilles.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ellen Pompeo, Chris Stapleton.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Jack Harlow.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Dan Aykroyd, Anya Taylor-Joy, Carter McLean.