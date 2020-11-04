The Outpost (CW at 9) Tobin returns to the outpost with an army and a secret.

Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Shep continues to spread gossip at his party, upsetting Madison and ultimately affecting his friendship with Austen.

The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) Terry and Tammy attempt one last time to persuade Lacey and Noah to move to Texas by offering to buy them a restaurant.

The Holzer Files (Travel at 10) Hans Holzer believed a sensational tale of heartache and murder hid the real story behind one of his most famous cases.

Match Game (ABC at 10) Celebrity panelists Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long and Drea de Matteo.

Premiere

Two Weeks to Live (HBO Max) Young misfit Kim (Maisie Williams) escapes her controlling mother and life in the Scottish wilderness to honor her murdered dad’s memory. But when she meets hapless brothers Nicky and Jay, their drunken prank sets in motion a chaotic series of deadly events.

B Positive (CBS at 8:30) Drew, a therapist and newly divorced dad, is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina, a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her kidney — forming an unlikely friendship.

Movie

Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix) A by-the-book political aide falls for a big-hearted Air Force pilot while looking to shut down his tropical base and its airborne Christmas tradition.

Returning

Save Me (Peacock) Season 2.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Season 4.

Braxton Family Values (WeTV at 9) Season 7.

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 9) Season 24.

Mom (CBS at 9) Season 8.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Nicolle Wallace.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kenan Thompson, Kate Mara, James Blake.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Larry Wilmore, Laura Benanti.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) David Duchovny, Jon Pardi.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Christine and the Queens.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) David Sedaris.