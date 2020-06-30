The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Ramona meets with a matchmaker in the hopes of finding love again. Dorinda and her daughter Hannah discuss Dorinda’s recent struggles.
In the Dark (CW at 9) Nia’s entire shipment is missing, and the Guiding Hope crew is under the gun to deliver it. Gene uncovers shocking information.
Blindspot (NBC at 9) The team scrambles to get ahead of Madeline and Ivy as they close in on the bunker’s location, but someone on the inside is feeding Madeline information, causing the team to take desperate measures.
The Bold Type (Freeform at 10) Sutton and Richard make plans for the future while Kat tries to move forward at work with a podcast.
Alone (History at 10) Participants begin successfully procuring food but are still vulnerable to the Arctic’s harsh conditions. A sudden illness attacks one participant while another grapples with a tiny invader.
Special
Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix) Comedian Thiago Ventura jokes about life in the hood and social issues, explaining how actions speak louder than words.
Movie
Metamorphosis (Shudder) This Korean horror film stars Sung-Woo Bae as an exorcist who is forced to confront a demon he failed to defeat in the past when it targets his brother’s family.
Returning
The Family Business (BET Plus) Season 2.
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition (WEtv at 9) Season 17.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
— Nina Zafar