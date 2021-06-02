Top Chef (Bravo at 8) Ed Lee tells the chefs they will be competing tournament style, and they create dishes featuring various textures of tofu.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) A college freshman is found so brutally beaten that police cannot identify them, but the killer is right in police sight.
Manifest (NBC at 8) Ben’s actions affect his marriage, and Cal follows his intuition and provides secret refuge to someone.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 8) Chefs Dannie Harrison and Hiro Tawara try to trip Bobby up with some dishes.
Station 19 (ABC at 8) Maya addresses unresolved family issues, and Andy and Sullivan’s marriage is tested.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E! at 8) The family goes on one last family trip to Lake Tahoe to relive some of their favorite memories from the show.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al and Riley sense Art’s loneliness and decide to play matchmaker for him.
Wipeout (TBS at 9) Participants include theme park performers, crazy cat ladies and slam poets hoping to win $25,000.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) Ryan tries to charm the developer of his dreams to help him, and KJ has a breakdown as a threat looms.
Dark Side of the Ring (Vice at 9) Jake The Snake and his siblings struggle to understand and reconcile the abuse they faced at the hands of their father.
Growing Up Hip Hop (We at 9) Jojo and Tanice’s anniversary descends into chaos, and Savannah gets some dirt on Boogie ahead of their first date.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Maggie and Winston’s wedding day rolls around, and Meredith gets a new role at the hospital.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Fin and Phoebe make wedding plans, and Benson and Rollins help out a homeless single mother who is a victim of trafficking.
Rebel (ABC at 10) Rebel tries to get a key witness to testify against Stonemore Medical, and Lana confronts Grady about someone from his past.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Wheatley goes to court to face a long list of charges, and Bell and Stabler must adjust to a sudden case development.
Clarice (CBS at 10) Catherine Martin goes to confront Buffalo Bill’s mother, and Clarice volunteers to find Catherine before it is too late.
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform at 10) Genevieve reads a speech, and Alex decides he wants to talk again.
Premieres
Budget Battle (Discovery Plus) Casey Webb hosts this competition show in which four gourmet chefs must create world-class meals on a tight budget.
Creator’s File: Gold (Netflix) Comedian Ryuji Akiyama satirizes top “creators” in Japan with a deadpan flair.
Dancing Queens (Netflix) A dancer gets a job cleaning at a drag club but dreams of being in show.
We Are Lady Parts (Peacock) A comedy about an all-female Muslim punk band called Lady Parts trying to find a lead guitarist and also, hopefully, a gig. (Pictured from left to right: Lucie Shorthouse, Faith Omole, Anjana Vasan, Juliette Motamed and Sarah Kameela Impey.)
Specials
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (Netflix) The comedian pokes fun at himself and discusses how to stay married and how to be parents.
Juan Luis Guerra: Entre Mar y Palmeras (HBO Latino at 9) The musician and his band, Los 4.40, in concert on the Esmeralda beach.
Miniseries
Promiseland (Crackle) A series following reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant and his journey as a basketball star.
Movies
Caveat (Shudder) An Irish horror film about a drifter who babysits a disturbed woman after her father kills himself.
The Perfect Wedding (LMN at 8) Lindsay is about to marry the man of her dreams but a bachelorette party gone wrong threatens everything.
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Netflix) A total solar eclipse leads a dark power to envelop the earth and the Sailor Guardians must return light to the world.
Returning
Summertime (Netflix) Season 2.
The Gulf (Sundance Now) Season 2.
Why Women Kill (Paramount Plus) Season 2.
Beat Shazam (Fox at 8) Season 4.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Season 4.
Mountain Men (History at 8) Season 10.
Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) Season 3.
Alone (History at 9:30) Season 8.
Beyond the Pole (WeTV at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC at 11:35) Michael Che, Cillian Murphy, the Linda Lindas.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Lilly’s favorite sketches, moments and guests from the past season.
— Anying Guo