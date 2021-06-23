Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) When real estate broker Vern Holbrook doesn’t show up to a meeting with his daughter-in-law, she becomes concerned.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 8) Wolfgang Puck makes his first appearance in the arena, alongside “Chopped” host Ted Allen.
Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The remaining chefs must meet Brooke to dig for clams, and the chefs create a hot dish and a cold dish with one of James Beard’s favorite ingredients: Dungeness crab.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Riley continues to struggle adapting to civilian life, so Al and Vanessa try to persuade him to use the benefits and help from his military service.
Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 9) Robert Irvine must save not only a restaurant but a friendship at J’s in Mississippi.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) Tyler goes to Harlem to sell a family home, and Steve invites Dorinda Medley to spread the word about Wiltsie.
Legacies (CW at 9) Hope must work with someone from her past, and Kaleb and MG embark on their first official superhero mission.
Holey Moley (ABC at 9) A psychic is up against a basketball mentor in the Agony of Defeat, and a contestant faces the Ho Ho Hole for the first time this season.
Growing Up Hip Hop (WeTV at 9) Cree and her father reunite, and a cheating rumor has dire effects on Twist’s party.
Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) Christina returns to design a couple’s bathroom after a successful kitchen renovation.
Alone (History at 9:30) Isolation takes a psychological toll on the participants, and one survivalist is caught in a standoff.
Clarice (CBS at 10) Clarice is imprisoned right as she unravels the secrets behind the River Murders case.
Premieres
All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewelry Star (HBO Max) Eight jewelers face off to prove their worth in the industry.
Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix) A grad student and engineer are brought together by a mysterious song and lead the fight against a force that wants to doom the world.
Jiva! (Netflix) A talented street dancer named Ntombi juggles a job, family responsibilities and a tumultuous love life as she realizes dancing could be her ticket to elsewhere.
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren (ABC at 8) A look at the lighter side of the natural world, narrated by Mirren. Above, a macaque monkey.
Specials
Fear of a Black Quarterback (Vice at 9) A look at the discrimination and hardships Black quarterbacks face.
Miniseries
Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell (Peacock) An investigation of the heiress and alleged sex trafficker and her relationship with known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Movies
LFG (HBO Max) An inside look at the U.S. women’s national soccer team and its fight for equal pay.
Sisters on Track (Netflix) Three sisters and track stars pursue their dreams at the Junior Olympics.
An Unquiet Grave (Shudder) Jamie loses his wife in a car crash and a year later gets her sister to come with him to the site of the accident to perform a ritual.
Yellowstone Super Volcano: The Next Pompeii (Discovery Plus) Explore the ticking time bomb in the United States’ most recognizable national park.
The Stranger She Brought Home (LMN at 8) Amelia is a 911 operator who takes pleasure in inserting herself into the lives of her callers.
Returning
The Good Fight (Paramount Plus) Season 5.
Innocent (Sundance Now) Season 2.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount Plus) Season 6.
Making It (NBC at 8) Season 3.
Good Girls (NBC at 9) Season 4 resumes with two new episodes.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Jack Black.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jon Hamm, Ozuna, Rojo Perez.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Robert Duvall, JP Saxe with John Mayer.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chris Pratt, Michael Cohen, the Isley Brothers and Snoop Dogg.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Liam Neeson, Anthony Ramos.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Cena, Kristen Schaal, Kristina Schiano.
— Anying Guo