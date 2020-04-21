Superstore (NBC at 8) Dina tries to help Amy keep a big secret from Jonah.
Man With a Plan (CBS at 8:30) Adam encourages Don to give himself food poisoning to get out of babysitting his grandson.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 8:30) The squad is on high alert when a massive blackout hits Brooklyn.
Siren (Freeform at 10) Ryn returns to land to explore human motherhood.
Better Things (FX at 10) Sam throws Frankie a Batceañera.
Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) The SVU faces setbacks in several cases.
Top Chef (Bravo at 10) The chefs must make a Quickfire dish without any all-purpose flour.
Premieres
Sanctuary (Sundance Now) When Helena goes to visit her estranged twin, Siri, at a sanatorium in the Alps, Siri tricks her into swapping places. Helena learns the sanatorium is actually a facility to study psychopaths, and no one believes Helena is who she says she is.
We’re Here (HBO at 9) Drag queens recruit and train small-town residents to participate in a one-night-only performance.
Special
2020 NFL Draft (ABC at 8) Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce picks from his home in New York.
Will & Grace Retrospective (NBC at 9:30) The special will chronicle the series’ guest stars and its greatest moments from over the years, including fan anecdotes.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Kaley Cuoco.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alex Rodriguez, Rhett & Link.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Ina Garten.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Hugh Jackman.
—