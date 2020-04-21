(All times Eastern.)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Mike, Vinny and Pauly plan to crash the girls’ weekend in New Orleans.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E! at 8) Khloe and Kim plan an epic surprise to celebrate Corey’s birthday.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 8) Ryan invites Mike to be a guest on his podcast.

Superstore (NBC at 8) Dina tries to help Amy keep a big secret from Jonah.

Man With a Plan (CBS at 8:30) Adam encourages Don to give himself food poisoning to get out of babysitting his grandson.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 8:30) The squad is on high alert when a massive blackout hits Brooklyn.

Siren (Freeform at 10) Ryn returns to land to explore human motherhood.

Better Things (FX at 10) Sam throws Frankie a Batceañera.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) The SVU faces setbacks in several cases.

Top Chef (Bravo at 10) The chefs must make a Quickfire dish without any all-purpose flour.

Premieres

Sanctuary (Sundance Now) When Helena goes to visit her estranged twin, Siri, at a sanatorium in the Alps, Siri tricks her into swapping places. Helena learns the sanatorium is actually a facility to study psychopaths, and no one believes Helena is who she says she is.

We’re Here (HBO at 9) Drag queens recruit and train small-town residents to participate in a one-night-only performance.

Special

2020 NFL Draft (ABC at 8) Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce picks from his home in New York.

Will & Grace Retrospective (NBC at 9:30) The special will chronicle the series’ guest stars and its greatest moments from over the years, including fan anecdotes.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kaley Cuoco.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alex Rodriguez, Rhett & Link.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Ina Garten.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Hugh Jackman.

Nina Zafar