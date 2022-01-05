(All times Eastern.)

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Donald Ressler pieces together flashbacks of the fallout of Elizabeth Keen’s death.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon gets his own dorm room; Meemaw gets a business partner she didn’t ask for.

United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al’s dinner invitation to his professor leads to a budding romance with Lizzie.

Ghosts (CBS at 9) Sam and Jay try to figure out whether Sam’s mother is now a ghost.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) The squad investigates a string of hate crimes committed around Christmas Eve.

Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The housewives of Potomac, Orange County and New York City are the clients in this week’s challenge.

B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Drew’s road trip concludes and he mourns the death of a friend with Gina and the retirement home community.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull assists a mother in suing computer developers whose son was falsely targeted by their program as a criminal.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler works in tandem with an unlikely partner to hunt down a fugitive cybercriminal.

Premieres

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox at 8) A reboot of the infamous early-2000s dating show has two bachelors romancing 20 women with a twist that one of them is a millionaire while the other is not.

Miniseries

Women of the Movement (ABC at 8) Two episodes premiere of a six-part drama based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley seeking justice for the 1955 lynching of her 14-year-old-son, Emmett.

Let the World See (ABC at 10) The documentary companion series to “Women of the Movement.”

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure (Peacock) A six-episode look (the first two of which begin streaming today) at the career of the legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Meddling (Peacock) Four-part docuseries examining the 2002 Winter Olympics pairs figure skating scandal where two teams earned gold because a French judge said she was pressured by a higher-up to place the Russian duo in first place.

Movies

Deadly Dance Competition (Lifetime Movie at 8) A high school student goes missing after submitting a video for a dance competition, and when her best friend tries to track her down, a dark truth is revealed.

Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union (WETA at 8, WMPT at 9) A look at the American pursuit of democracy starting with the Revolutionary War through the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Returning

BattleBots (Discovery at 8)

Go-Big Show (TBS at 9)

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kenan Thompson, Elle Fanning, Terrace Martin featuring Arin Ray, Smino and Robert Glasper.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Corey Hawkins.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Diane Kruger.

— Hau Chu