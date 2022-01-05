Ghosts (CBS at 9) Sam and Jay try to figure out whether Sam’s mother is now a ghost.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) The squad investigates a string of hate crimes committed around Christmas Eve.
Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The housewives of Potomac, Orange County and New York City are the clients in this week’s challenge.
B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Drew’s road trip concludes and he mourns the death of a friend with Gina and the retirement home community.
Bull (CBS at 10) Bull assists a mother in suing computer developers whose son was falsely targeted by their program as a criminal.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler works in tandem with an unlikely partner to hunt down a fugitive cybercriminal.
Premieres
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox at 8) A reboot of the infamous early-2000s dating show has two bachelors romancing 20 women with a twist that one of them is a millionaire while the other is not.
Miniseries
Women of the Movement (ABC at 8) Two episodes premiere of a six-part drama based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley seeking justice for the 1955 lynching of her 14-year-old-son, Emmett.
Let the World See (ABC at 10) The documentary companion series to “Women of the Movement.”
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure (Peacock) A six-episode look (the first two of which begin streaming today) at the career of the legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback.
Meddling (Peacock) Four-part docuseries examining the 2002 Winter Olympics pairs figure skating scandal where two teams earned gold because a French judge said she was pressured by a higher-up to place the Russian duo in first place.
Movies
Deadly Dance Competition (Lifetime Movie at 8) A high school student goes missing after submitting a video for a dance competition, and when her best friend tries to track her down, a dark truth is revealed.
Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union (WETA at 8, WMPT at 9) A look at the American pursuit of democracy starting with the Revolutionary War through the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
Returning
BattleBots (Discovery at 8)
Go-Big Show (TBS at 9)
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kenan Thompson, Elle Fanning, Terrace Martin featuring Arin Ray, Smino and Robert Glasper.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Corey Hawkins.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Diane Kruger.
— Hau Chu