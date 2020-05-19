In the Dark (CW at 9) Murphy and Felix juggle their personal extracurricular activities with the demands of drug dealing.
Broke (CBS at 9:30) Jackie’s angry outburst gets her banned from Sammy’s soccer games.
Portals to Hell (Travel at 10) Jack and Katrina visit a mansion in Denver that some believe has a portal to the netherworld.
Siren (Freeform at 10) Tia unleashes a deadly attack on Bristol Cove.
Premieres
Labor of Love (Fox at 9) A woman who is ready to start a family decides among aspiring fathers-to-be who go through challenges that put their parenting and partnership skills to the test.
Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party (truTV at 10) The Tenderloins reunite virtually amid the pandemic, offering a personal glimpse at their lives while they practice social distancing.
Specials
Celebrity Escape Room (NBC at 8) Featuring Ben Stiller, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Adam Scott racing against the clock to unlock a series of puzzle rooms.
Red Nose Day Special (NBC at 9) Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and 5 Seconds of Summer are among artists set to perform for Red Nose Day.
Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Nat Geo at 9) A look at the American airmen who played a key role in shifting the outcome of World War II.
Miniseries
Penance (Sundance Now) Three-part British drama about Rosalie Douglas, who lost her son and whose marriage is falling apart until a mysterious man enters her family’s lives and changes everything.
Returning
Burden of Truth (CW at 8) Season 3.
Holey Moley (ABC at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sofia Vergara, Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon, Courtney Barnett.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Former vice president Joe Biden, Milky Chance, Jack Johnson.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kevin Hart.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rob Gronkowski, Venus Williams, HAIM.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Janelle Monáe, Patton Oswalt.
