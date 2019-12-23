Project Runway (Lifetime at 9:30) Shavi Lewis might ruin his design when he puts a hole through his skirt with less than 10 minutes left before running out of time. Sergio throws shade at Tyler because he doesn’t have formal training in garment construction and pattern making. The contestants go to Goodwill to get materials and must make a dress for Karlie Kloss to wear to CFDA.
Movie
The App (Netflix) While in Rome to shoot his first movie, actor and industrial heir Nick becomes obsessed with a dating app that sends him into a self-destructive spiral.
Premieres
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Netflix) A government agency recruits teen driver Tony Toretto and his thrill-seeking friends to infiltrate a criminal street racing circuit as undercover spies.
Le Bazar de la Charité (Netflix) After a devastating fire in 1897 Paris, three women find their lives upended by betrayals, deceptions and romantic turmoil. Inspired by real events.
—