Walker (CW at 8) Walker and Captain James investigate a high-stakes poker game, and Micki takes August and Stella on an adventure.

Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) Ally makes a move on one of the guys, and Kirk prays everyone is on their best behavior for his girlfriend’s first visit to the house.

Story continues below advertisement

Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The chefs are asked to make a layered dessert in the Quickfire Challenge.

Advertisement

Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 8) Bobby Flay brings out activist Beth Stern and Katie Lee for an all-vegetarian battle.

Station 19 (ABC at 8) A pregnant woman and her husband need help from the station, and Maya and Carina have a hard conversation.

Swamp People (History at 9) Pickle gets Troy to try her secret honey hole, and Joey and Zak seek revenge for a friend.

United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al is flustered when he goes to the DMV and sees a female instructor wearing shorts, something he’s unaccustomed to seeing.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9) Mike and Vanessa help out with Mandy and Kyle’s estate planning, and Jen starts a stint at OutdoorMan.

Story continues below advertisement

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie questions her self-worth after witnessing Tammy’s success, and Jill’s new hobby leads to something unexpected.

Legacies (CW at 9) Hope and her friends capture a new monster at school and find out something terrifying about one of their own.

Advertisement

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) A high-profile activist thinks her sister has been kidnapped by a hate group, and Kate gets some good news.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Maggie treats a patient wounded in the Seattle protests, but is preoccupied with Winston, and Levi faces an emergency.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Lindsay decides to take her relationship to the next level by making her ring size known, and Carl throws a Derby-themed party.

Story continues below advertisement

The Moodys (Fox at 9:30) Sean Sr. is benched on his hockey team, and Sean and Marco have their first business failure.

B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Gina’s relationship with Eli suffers after he invites her to a wedding in Las Vegas.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler and Bell team up to investigate a lead, and Wheatley takes steps to elevate his business.

Advertisement

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform at 10) The family burns letters on the anniversary of Dad’s death, and Alex tries to help Nicholas express his emotions.

Premieres

Restaurant Recovery (Discovery Plus) Restaurateur and philanthropist Todd Graves helps struggling restaurant owners recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Spy City (AMC Plus) A spy series set in during the Cold War in 1961 Berlin, starring Dominic Cooper.

Wahl Street (HBO Max) A documentary series that takes a peek into actor Mark Wahlberg’s life.

Movies

The Banishing (Shudder) In 1930s England, a young mother marries a vicar and starts experiencing paranormal activity in the house they live in.

Ride or Die (Netflix) Rei helps the woman she loves escape her abusive husband and while on the run, their feelings for each other deepen.

Returning

Younger (Paramount Plus at 10) The seventh and final season premieres with four new episodes. Pictured from left to right: Sutton Foster as Liza and Hilary Duff as Kelsey.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Russell Brand.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ice T, Orlando Leyba.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Emily VanCamp, Zoe Wess.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Forest Whitaker, Kane Brown.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rob Lowe, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, Emerald Fennell.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Caleb McLaughlin.