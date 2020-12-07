Moonshiners (Discovery at 8) Mike and Jerry’s moonshine Frankenstein turns on its creators.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 9) After months of quarantine and struggling with panic attacks, Whitney is still reeling after hearing that Chase is having a baby with another woman.

Transplant (NBC at 9) When a young mother addicted to opioids nearly dies, Bash must figure out whether she’s using again, or if something else is causing her deadly symptoms.

Chopped (Food at 9) Four Comfort Food Feud champions return to a decked-out outdoor arena to battle for the $25,000 prize and the title of Chopped Grand Champion.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Boulders could point the team directly to the Money Pit vault.

FBI (CBS at 9) When a drug cartel leader is apprehended by the team, the entire FBI headquarters is put at risk when his henchmen unveil a plot to free him.

Don’t Be Tardy (Bravo at 10) After weeks of setbacks and struggles, Kim finally reaches Las Vegas.

Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) Moriah decides that it’s time to keep her promise to Max, and she introduces him to her family.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) After witnessing her husband’s murder, a woman is kidnapped from her home and a mysterious stash of money hidden in her floor is taken.

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Unsatisfied with the investigation now that the girls’ disappearance has made headlines, Cassie and Jenny take things into their own hands.

The Misery Index (TBS at 10:30) One girl’s battle with the zombie apocalypse.

Movies

40 Years a Prisoner (HBO at 9) This documentary chronicles the controversial 1978 Philadelphia police raid on the radical back-to-nature group MOVE and the aftermath that led to a son’s decades-long fight to free his parents. The film illuminates the story of a city grappling with racial tension and police brutality with alarming topicality and modern-day relevance (pictured: MOVE members).

A Christmas for Mary (OWN at 9) Journalist Lena is tasked with delivering a story by Christmas that will wow her magazine-editor boss who is dangling a promotion to head writer over Lena’s head.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Marshawn Lynch.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Taraji P. Henson, Chloe Fineman, Finneas.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Dickerson, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, Greta Van Fleet.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tim Allen, Stacey Abrams, Ari Lennox.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Meryl Streep, Billy Eichner.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jimmy Fallon, Joe Manganiello, Kaz Rodriguez.