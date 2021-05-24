NCIS (CBS at 8) The team is shocked when Bishop is revealed to be involved in an old NSA leak, and Gibbs and Marcie realize a killer is on to them.
Game of Talents (Fox at 8) One team guesses its way to the prize of $200,000 while another falls short.
Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) The fleet is affected by the global pandemic, and at sea, captains must work together to save their way of life.
FBI (CBS at 9) Five men are killed at a trendy restaurant, bringing the team face-to-face with a lieutenant in Antonio Vargas’s cartel.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Bryn thinks he’s found the one after meeting Stephanie, but Nev and Kamie realize there are some holes in her story.
Botched (E! at 9) Patients include a man with a shark-bitten hole in his hip, a woman with lupus who has nose issues and an Instagram model who wants custom implants.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Day 2 in the Hamptons means some personal training from Luann’s new fling and Ramona hosting a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” dinner party.
Superman & Lois (CW at 9) Clark struggles to help Jordan, and Lois needs Clark’s help.
Cruel Summer (Freeform at 10) Kate grapples with a family secret, and Joy tries to get Kate to go on “The Marsha Bailey Show.”
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) Jubal gets Jess to help him and his team track down an undercover DEA agent, and Sarah worries she moved in with Jess and Tali too soon.
Chad (TBS at 10:30) The entire school is convinced that Chad is a victim of a hate crime, forcing him to choose between popularity and truth.
Premiere
Chopped: Next Gen (Discovery Plus) Young chefs compete for a $10,000 grand prize.
Specials
Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine (Amazon Prime Video) Extra footage from the “Borat” films, presented in three parts.
Bars and Ballads for George Floyd (BET at 8) The three-part series honors Floyd’s life and tackles systemic racism in the United States.
Widen the Screen: A Fuller View of Black Life (OWN at 8) Hosted by Oprah Winfrey, the presentation features films and work from Black creators and marks the anniversary of Floyd’s death.
After Floyd: The Year That Shook the World (ABC at 10) The “Soul of the Nation” special is hosted by Tamron Hall and T.J. Holmes on the anniversary of Floyd’s murder and the year of racial reckoning that followed. (Pictured above: Singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc perform.)
Miniseries
Between Black and Blue (Sundance Now) This docuseries looks at two New York City detectives convicted of a murder of a businessman in 1975 and their decades-long effort to clear their names.
Mike Tyson: The Knockout (ABC at 8) A look at the boxer’s personal life and career, from his rape conviction to his legacy in boxing history.
Returning
7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 8) Season 9.
Mr. Inbetween (FX at 10) Season 3.
Mental Samurai (Fox at 9) Season 2.
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (BET at 9) Season 10.
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (BET at 9:30) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Hart, Chrissy Metz, St. Vincent.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Gayle King, BTS.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lena Waithe, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Allison Russell featuring Brittney Spencer and Brandi Carlile.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Andrew Rannells.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jake Tapper, Paul W. Downs.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Ryan O’Connell.
