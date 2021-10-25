American Veteran (PBS at 9) Retired Lt. Col. Harold Brown, pictured, a member of World War II’s Tuskegee Airmen, is featured in the four-part miniseries that examines the lives of veterans throughout history.
La Brea (NBC at 9) The crew combs through a fort that only presents more mysteries.
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project (HGTV at 9) A son’s gift of a 1920s-era home to his mother turns into the latest restoration mission.
Supergirl (CW at 9) Supergirl and her squad must confront Nyxly and a familiar foe: Lex Luthor.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Raquel must confront a bully; Katie and Schwartz explore fertility treatment.
Celebrity Game Face (E! at 10) Monica and Supa Cent; Ike and Jon Barinholtz; and Keke Palmer and Brittney Winbush.
Chucky (Syfy/USA at 10) Chucky looks back at his first murder.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Reynolds and Malvo share a heartfelt moment with Dr. Baptiste.
Specials
Sex: Unzipped (Netflix) Rapper Saweetie hosts a sex-positive education show featuring celebrity guests, comedians and puppets.
Returning
Bering Sea Gold (Discovery at 8) Ice-mining exploits return, with an ancient riverbed, new equipment and fresh faces.
Secrets in the Ice (Discovery at 9) Delving into the disappearance of nine hikers in the Ural Mountains.
The Last O.G. (TBS at 10) Tray finds himself in a coma after being assaulted.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Drew Barrymore, Mo Rocca, Maneskin.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Gabby Barrett.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jeremy Renner, Olivia Rodrigo.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) David Boreanaz, Finneas.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amanda Seyfried, Rebecca Ferguson, a performance from “Caroline, Or Change,” Atom Willard.
— Hau Chu