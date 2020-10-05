Windy City Rehab (HGTV at 9) Alison hopes to turn a quick profit off a high-rise condo in need of a modern makeover.

Transplant (NBC at 10) Theo treats a teenage patient who wants to avoid telling his parents why he’s in the hospital.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Daniel gets frisky with America’s No. 1 cat food connoisseur.

Kal Penn Approves This Message (Freeform at 10:30) Penn discusses the power of both federal and state judges and why the most important positions at stake in the 2020 election may not physically appear on the ballot.

Movies

Black Box (Amazon Prime) After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an experimental treatment that causes him to question his identity.

The Lie (Amazon Prime) When their teenage daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents cover up the horrific crime with a web of lies.

Siempre, Luis (HBO at 9) A portrait of activist Luis Miranda, who is a decades-long fighter for Latino communities and the father of Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Premieres

Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch (Discovery at 8) Marty Raney, a builder who’s helped many estate over his career, attempts his greatest rescue of all — his very own 40-acre homestead.

Next (Fox at 9) Paul LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar after a series of tech mishaps that threaten society.

The FBI Declassified (CBS at 10) FBI agents and analysts go behind the scenes of some of the biggest cases they’ve solved during their careers.

Specials

America’s Medical Supply Crisis (PBS at 10) This “Frontline” documentary probes the roots of the scramble for personal protective equipment when the covid-19 pandemic first swept the United States.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Ruby Rose, the Highwomen.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jerry Seinfeld, Ella Mai.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 12:05) Armie Hammer, Marlon Wayans, Jaden Smith.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Whoopi Goldberg, Bishop Briggs.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Timothy Olyphant, Bob Woodward, Benee.