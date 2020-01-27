FBI (CBS at 9) Jubal’s connection with a murder victim makes finding the killer much more personal.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox at 9) Ramsay and his crew transform Botto’s in Swedesboro, N.J.

Schitt’s Creek (Pop at 9) Johnny and Roland find a bag of money at the motel.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Ashley reaches a big milestone.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Beau confronts Sandoval for attacking Stassi at her book signing.

Ink Master (Paramount at 10) The Turf War intensifies for $100,000 and the title of Ink Master.

Premieres

The Biggest Loser (USA at 9) A revamped version of the original hit series, The Biggest Loser will provide the contestants with a 360-degree view of what it takes to make a serious lifestyle change.

Returning

I Am Jazz (TLC at 9) Season 6.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (TBS at 10:30) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kumail Nanjiani.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Ilana Glazer.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mike Bloomberg, Deepak Chopra, Rapsody featuring PJ Morton.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Antonio Banderas, Jay Hernandez, Coyote Peterson.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Magic Johnson, Ben Schwartz, Charlie Wilson.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Cynthia Erivo, Ashton Kutcher, BTS.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) William Jackson Harper, Kevin Smith, Chris Coleman.