Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Two groups of staffers go head-to-head in a softball game to determine restaurant dominance.
One Day at a Time (Pop at 9:30) All the Alvarezes and their significant others see a romantic setting fit for a marriage proposal when a supermoon appears.
Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre struggles to support his sister’s decision to adopt a baby.
The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Tray and his family go on a citywide hunt for an old pair of Air Jordans after Tray discovers that they are worth big bank.
Special
Inside the Vatican (PBS at 9) Filmed over the course of one year, a look at one of the most important places in the Christian world.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Joel McHale.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ricky Gervais, Billy Porter, the Lumineers.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jake Gyllenhaal, Stephen King, M. Ward.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jim Parsons.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, Billie Joe Armstrong.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Will Forte, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.).
A Little Late/Lily Singh (NBC at 1:40) Jay Shetty, Humble the Poet, Subhah Agarwal.
—