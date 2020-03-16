(All times Eastern.)

The Flash (CW at 8) The Flash takes on a dangerous new meta who goes by the name Sunshine.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 9) The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom
of Fate and find themselves
face-to-face with William Shakespeare.

Schitt’s Creek (Pop at 9)
The Roses attend the “Escape Room” portion of David and Patrick’s bachelor party, but
their personal problems start
to interfere with their
participation.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Randall reflects on what could have been.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max searches for a solution to crowdfunding after his appearance in a viral “Go Fund Me” video. Kapoor helps a former pilot deal with his life as a quadriplegic.

Premiere

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures From Mossy Bottom (Netflix) Animated series about the Mossy Bottom gang who cause mischief while having fun on their farm.

Niall Ferguson’s Networld (PBS at 8) Niall Ferguson explores the intersection of social media, technology and the spread of cultural movements including the 17th-century witch hunts, the American Revolution and the story of George Orwell’s “1984.”

Returning

Supermarket Stakeout (Food at 10) Season 2.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Season 12.

Nina Zafar