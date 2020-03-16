This Is Us (NBC at 9) Randall reflects on what could have been.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max searches for a solution to crowdfunding after his appearance in a viral “Go Fund Me” video. Kapoor helps a former pilot deal with his life as a quadriplegic.
Premiere
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures From Mossy Bottom (Netflix) Animated series about the Mossy Bottom gang who cause mischief while having fun on their farm.
Niall Ferguson’s Networld (PBS at 8) Niall Ferguson explores the intersection of social media, technology and the spread of cultural movements including the 17th-century witch hunts, the American Revolution and the story of George Orwell’s “1984.”
Returning
Supermarket Stakeout (Food at 10) Season 2.
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Season 12.
—